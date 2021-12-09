After the City Planning Commission unanimously came out in favor of the plan to make Open Restaurants permanent last month, setting it up for a final Council vote, the Department of Transportation regrouped with the Queens Borough Board on Monday to keep the members updated.
The Queens presentation, the first of a five-borough listening tour that the DOT has planned, facilitated a conversation about design guidelines for the permanent program. It also gave the DOT a chance to address concerns that many community boards have raised about how it will enforce rules governing the dining structures around the city.
Agency representatives assured the board representatives that they have recently stepped up enforcement of the current iteration of the program by starting to hire more staff and by targeting dining setups that had serious safety issues to them.
“We’ve learned a lot since the program has come about. We’ve gotten more resources, we’re getting to the bad actors quicker. And then obviously now that this is moving forward, there are resources that we will be bringing into the agency,” said Queens Borough DOT Commissioner Nicole Garcia.
Garcia cited a crackdown effort the agency recently undertook in coordination with Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing) in Flushing to get rid of several dining setups that had started to become used as trash corrals.
She added that the agency had reworked its internal process, so that the bureau tasked with responding to complaints, the Highway Inspections Unit, would get to problem areas faster. Additionally, whereas at the outset of Open Restaurants only one borough planner had been tasked with keeping tabs on “bad actors,” now all of them in the Queens office will be responsible for that, and the agency has posted a new job for a person to take charge of the program.
At the outset of the program, Garcia said, “we didn’t wanna be punitive,” but she added that a year and a half later the agency is tightening up and cracking down.
An important question that remains is what kind of outdoor structures will be allowed under the permanent program
The temporary outdoor dining rules instruct restaurants to have as “small a footprint as possible along the curb” in the event of a snowstorm, but do not outright bar wooden structures.
“In the permanent program we are considering roadway elements to be seasonal. That’s something we are really trying to hone in and fine-tune on,” said Emily Weidenhof, the DOT’s director of public space.
Community Board 10 Chairwoman Betty Braton and others said that many dining setups had extended too far onto the sidewalk, leaving the pathway in between for pedestrians essentially blocked off. Other board chairs raised concerns over dining structures that are enclosed and continue to pose a Covid risk. When the DOT identifies a problematic dining structure or area, Braton said, she, as a community board chair, wants to know about it.
The DOT representatives said they are hoping to incorporate each of those borough board suggestions. The DOT also clarified that restaurants will have to begin paying fees in order to participate in the program, but wasn’t ready to give specifics on how much it will charge.
Finally the DCP and DOT set a timeline for public input sessions on the permanent plan.
The proposal before the City Council is not a fully fleshed out plan, but merely a zoning change that would create a legal framework for the city to move forward. To do so, the DOT will add rules and regulations based on public workshops.
In order to continue taking public input on the design of the Open Restaurants program, the agency announced that it will hold virtual citywide roundtables Jan. 11 and 12.
The agency is planning to release a draft set of guidelines specifically around outdoor restaurant design in March, and after holding another round of public engagement, finalize them in the spring.
The DOT will also continue to work out the rest of the rules and regulations around the permanent outdoor dining program in the summer and fall, with more public outreach to be announced then.
