The city Department of Transportation heard from Queens residents from community boards spanning what it called “outer Queens” from the south of the borough to the northeast during a workshop on its five-year master street plan last Friday.
The DOT held the virtual workshop, one of three for all Queens residents, to solicit their feedback on improving New York City streets.
The workshops form the preliminary stages of the DOT’s five-year street plan to improve safety and accessibility. The DOT will hold a second round of workshops in September and October in which the agency will make draft recommendations and solicit public feedback.
Christopher Hrones, the DOT’s director of strategic transit initiatives, said that the overarching goals of the workshop was to identify priority-corridor areas where the DOT needs to focus, keeping in mind that many of the agency’s future projects will be based on the principle of equity, among other factors.
The master plan process is a result of a City Council law passed in 2019 that requires the DOT to issue a blueprint every five years that addresses goals of prioritizing the safety of all street users, use of mass transit, reduction of vehicle emissions and access for individuals with disabilities.
During the workshop, which hosted around 40 residents, the DOT split people up into breakout rooms to facilitate smaller conversations about what kinds of streets they would prefer to see in their neighborhoods.
The workshop also gave time for the public to voice concerns about making their streets safer. Most participants spoke about dangerous streets in their neighborhoods in need of traffic lights or other interventions to curb speeding.
In those breakout sections, the DOT showed residents a series of slides with two opposing scenarios on each and asked them which one they prefer.
For instance, the first asked whether the residents would prefer streets that use both curb lanes for parking and deliveries with no bike lanes or streets that use one curb lane for safe bike travel.
The majority of the residents in the breakout session attended by the Chronicle went with the bike lane option.
“The problem is that many drivers do not respect the bike lanes if they are just painted lines so I think the best and ideal solution would be protected bike lanes that are actually separated by the cars,” Community Board 7 member John Choe said.
Community Board 10 Chairwoman Betty Braton objected to giving one across-the-board answer to the slide.
“Given the nature of streets throughout Queens and throughout Community Board 10, there has to be a balanced approach because what is appropriate on one street may not be on another,” she said.
Another slide asked whether residents wanted a car-restricted bus lane or one open to other vehicular traffic and elicited more mixed preferences. One slide showed the 34th Avenue Open Street in Jackson Heights pre- and post-pandemic, with its Open Streets program in full effect and asked residents which they preferred. Many said that they were in favor of temporary street closures.
In the next section of the workshop, the DOT facilitators asked whether the agency should focus its projects on where there are more people and jobs, where a higher percentage of the residents are low income and people of color, where fewer beneficial projects have been built in the past or in communities that suffer from negative effects of past transportation projects.
Most of the participants in the breakout session ranked some combination of helping low-income and people of color and areas that have suffered negative effects of past transportation projects.
Residents who were not able to attend the workshops can still provide feedback to the DOT through an online survey that is available to all in 10 languages. To fill out the questionnaire, visit bit.ly/3zKP5zp.
