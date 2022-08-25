Department of Transportation Queens Borough Commissioner Nicole Garcia held court with the 149th Street South Ozone Park Civic Association last Friday. Among the items discussed were speed bumps, one-way streets, and the need for a stop sign at the intersection of Inwood Street and Sutter Avenue, which residents say has become a hotbed for collisions.
The problem, says new civic President Aracelia Cook, is one of sight line. A driver stopping on Sutter must creep up to see vehicles coming down Inwood, which is a one-way northbound street. An Inwood driver drifting too far to the left of the lane or going too fast might end up clipping a driver nosing his or her way out from Sutter, especially if the driver on Sutter performs a rolling stop.
Regardless of which driver coming down which roadway ends up at fault, the current structure of the intersection breeds confusion. To mitigate that, residents say a stop sign on Inwood is needed. That way, drivers coming down the roadway would be moving at a much slower speed as they approach a driver on Sutter potentially creeping out to get a better understanding of the surroundings.
Garcia patiently listened to complaints in an informal sidewalk meeting that lasted nearly an hour — at one point, more than 10 neighbors joined the conversation, offering input on how traffic flow in the area could be better — and said she plans to pursue next steps.
“We’ve heard that the community really wants stop signs, so we’ve asked for reassessments from our engineers,” Garcia said. “We’ll do the study, I’ll do what I can to talk to engineers to expedite and we’ll stay in touch.”
As part of other efforts to mitigate speeding in the area, the residents gathered on the corner of Inwood and Sutter asked Garcia about the feasibility of speed bumps. Her answer to that question was two-fold.
Pertaining to most questions about potential DOT action and any perceived inaction, Garcia mentioned the possibility of past DOT studies that had deemed change unnecessary at the time, but had grown outdated. She specifically cited the city’s lowering of the default speed limit to 25 mph as a potential harbinger for reassessment of some studies.
As it relates to speed bumps in the South Ozone Park area, Garcia said, although she did not possess the same expertise as an engineer, she thought the space between driveways to be too narrow to allow for the implementation of such deterrents. Still, she said she plans to instruct experts to have a look.
“Every idea is a good idea,” she said. “We just want to make sure, and this is why we don’t just drop a one-way down [when it’s asked for], because sometimes when you make changes on streets, it can lead to some unintended consequences.”
An aide mentioned, specifically relating to stop signs, the placement of too much signage can lead drivers to be more cavalier in their adherence, and lead to more rolling stops.
In addition to stop signs and speed bumps, Cook and resident Pat Dyer asked Garcia about converting stretches of narrow roadway on 130th and 133rd avenues leading into 150th Street into one-way lanes. Garcia said that process starts with the community board.
“I’m in touch with Ms. Cook, and we’ll be getting back as quickly as we can,” Garcia said.
