New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez addressed concerns from busways to bike lanes at a roundtable for what the administration refers to as “ethnic and community media” outlets on Tuesday.
Held at the DOT’s offices at 55 Water St. in Lower Manhattan, the roundtable showcased the agency’s new initiatives from the last six months, demonstrated its progress regarding community engagement and allowed roughly 100 attendees representing diverse media outlets to ask questions.
As part of its Better Buses Action Plan to improve bus speeds, the DOT implemented several new busways throughout the city. Queens saw a new busway on Jamaica Avenue from Sutphin Boulevard to 168th Street in both directions and an eastbound busway on Archer Avenue from 150th Street to 160th Street in October 2021.
Buses and trucks have local and through access to Jamaica Avenue. While cars may drop off, pick up and access most blocks, they must make the next available right turn. A number of businesses along the longtime commercial hub of Jamaica Avenue say they have suffered as a result, as the Chronicle reported last year.
While Rodriguez acknowledged the importance of “[supporting] the business community,” he said the DOT does not have data to show that businesses are suffering because of busways.
He said he would check with Small Business Services to see whether sales have actually decreased since the busways’ installment, believing the changes might prove beneficial to businesses along major roads.
“Those who use the buses, they also get out in that station, in that street, and they go and buy and buy,” Rodriguez said.
“What we are seeing in many locations when there’s a bit of ... improvement of ridership in buses, it is good for those working class and middle class who use the buses. Also, it’s good for the business.”
He is “more than happy to follow up with a conversation,” he told the Chronicle.
Rodriguez emphasized that cars, buses, bikes and pedestrians should “share our streets,” stating that the city had 200 million total bike riders last year, with a current daily average of 550,000 riders.
He said 74 percent of Manhattan residents said they do not want to own cars, but conceded that people in other boroughs need them, including Queens. However, there is simply not enough land to provide ample parking spots, he said.
“We need to plan for those that have a car, for them to continue using the street, but also to change that cultural belief that the street belongs only to them,” he said.
Rodriguez discussed the DOT’s expansion of the Summer Streets program last year, which opens streets in all five boroughs for playing, walking, biking, a musical performance and other activities from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on select Saturdays.
Summer Streets will kick off in Staten Island and Queens on July 29. The Queens installment will take place on Vernon Boulevard between 44th Drive and 30th Road in Long Island City.
The DOT also announced 34 additional Open Streets in all five boroughs in an initiative that aims to repurpose roadways to promote community and economic development.
April saw the “largest-ever celebration of Open Streets” with a citywide Car-Free Earth Day celebration, the DOT said in a press release. The event, which took place on Woodside Avenue in Queens, encouraged residents to give their cars a break, reduce their carbon footprint and enjoy the city’s open spaces.
“New York City is the leading one in the nation with more New Yorkers using bikes and more New Yorkers walking. I just want to be sure that the working-class community and the middle class is not left out,” Rodriguez said. “... Biking is not a luxury.”
