A flag was raised at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Richmond Hill last Wednesday in honor of a teen hero who died last year.
Alexandra “Allie” Ariza, 16, of Nyack died at the medical center on Feb. 23, 2022 after being struck by a vehicle two days earlier while she was on the back of a moped on 88th Street and Cooper Avenue in Glendale, according to multiple reports. The driver of the moped, 15, suffered a broken leg.
“She was looking to go to college in Florida,” Allie’s mother, Pamela Ariza Marrero, above at podium, told NY1 at the March 22 ceremony. “That was going to be our next step.”
It was only after her daughter’s passing that she found out from the hospital Allie had decided to become an organ donor a week before the accident.
“Allie signed up at her school,” Dr. Alan Roth of JHMC told the Chronicle. “She literally made her own decision ... Her daughter was able to live on and save lives.”
That decision helped to save three people’s lives, according to hospital spokeswoman Xavia Malcolm. Allie’s heart, liver and kidneys were donated.
Roth said he was happy about the turnout of hundreds of people at the ceremony, which he was quite moved by and hopes it raises awareness about organ donation.
A primary care, hospice and palliative care physician, Roth was one of the doctors who worked with the family.
“We were giving psychosocial support to the family,” he said. “Myself and Dr. Sally Mathew-Geevarughese, who is one of my members, became very close with her mom over the past year.”
Mathew-Geevarughese, in white coat, joined Ariza at the podium with Rebecca Taylor, a family support advocate manager for the organ procurement organization LiveOnNY, seen holding a photo of Allie.
Roth added that his palliative care team spends time with families during a patient’s last days and is culturally attuned to the diverse Jamaica community, which has helped the hospital improve its donation rate. Some residents are either undocumented or have distrust for the healthcare system, but the compassion they receive has opened them up to donating.
“Last year we had 12 organ donors who have saved 36 or 37 lives,” said the palliative care doctor.
He added that 17 people die daily countrywide waiting for an organ donation.
“We work very closely with LiveOnNY because of our involvement with the community,” Roth said. “Unfortunately, there has been a lot of trauma in the community from a lot of accidents and gunshots, so there are more and more candidates eligible to be donors of organs ... Unfortunately, not enough people are registered organ donors.”
LiveOnNY is the federally designated organ procurement organization for the hospital and other medical centers in the Greater New York City, Long Island, Westchester and Lower Hudson Valley regions.
Dr. Sheree Watson, above right, a past liver recipient and a Rosedale pediatrician, was at the ceremony and shared her story of what it was like waiting for a donation back in 2014.
“There were definitely moments when I felt desperate because I couldn’t think about anything else,” Watson told NY1.
In 2022, more than 1,300 lives were saved by organ donors throughout the city, but the need for donations remain great as more than 8,000 people within the state and over 100,000 nationwide are on a transplant waiting list, JHMC added.
“There are only a few certain things that one human can do for another,” Roth said. “One is donating blood and the other is donating organs. You can’t replace that with machines.”
— Naeisha Rose
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.