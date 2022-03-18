Groups across South Queens and beyond are joining forces to gather supplies for Ukraine in the midst of war and invasion by Russia.
Necessities, canned goods and medical supplies will be collected at the Living Word Christian Fellowship on Cross Bay Boulevard until Saturday, March 19.
Among the items being collected are tourniquets, gauze, band ages and medicine, hygiene products, blankets, diapers and other baby supplies, pet food and kids toys.
Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer-Amato (D-Rockaway Park) partnered with organizations including the Kiwanis Clubs of Woodhaven and Ozone Park, the Lions Club of Ozone Park, Woodhaven and Howard Beach, Community Board 9, Living Word Christian Fellowship, the Ozone Park Block Association, the Deshi Senior Center, the Pizza Dance Foundation, Our Neighbors Civic Association of Ozone Park, the Glendale Civic Association, Howard Beach Observation Patrol, the Bangladeshi American Community Development and Youth Services and more.
“In the 23rd District we are governed by the notion that we don’t sit idly by while others suffer, whether they be a neighbor down the street or a total stranger across the world,” said Pheffer Amato in a press release.
“We have an opportunity to help victims of a horrific war and we are going to do everything we can to support them,” she said. Contributions may be dropped off at her office, too.
The donations will be delivered to Ukraine by Solent Freight Services, a freight operator based out of Queens. Trucking, packing and shipping companies have also been secured for the operations.
In a recent Ozone Park Residents Block Association meeting, President Sam Esposito introduced Dmitriy Gostev, a Forest Hills resident from Ukraine who is also helping organize the drive. Gostev has family in the besieged nation.
“People are dying as we speak, so for the past two weeks I made it my purpose to help as much as I can,” he said.
More information can be found at the Ozone Park Block Association Facebook page and questions can be directed to Sam Esposito at 1 (929) 233-8107.
