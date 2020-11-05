To support families in need during the cold weather months ahead, acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee and all 14 Queens community boards will accept new coat donations through Nov. 13.
Donations can be dropped off at any of the below locations:
• Queens Borough Hall lobby at 120-55 Queens Blvd. in Kew Gardens on weekdays between 9 a.m and 5 p.m.;
• CB 2 at 43-22 50 St., Suite 2B in Woodside, by appointment only, (718) 533-8773;
• CB 4 at 46-11 104 St. in Corona, by appointment only, (718) 760-3141;
• CB 7 at 133-32 41 Road, Suite 3B, in Flushing, weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.;
• CB 8 at 197-15 Hillside Ave. in Hollis, by appointment only, (718) 264-7895;
• CB 10 at 115-01 Lefferts Blvd. in South Ozone Park on Mondays between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.; and
• CB 12 at 90-28 161 St. in Jamaica on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
All coats must be new. For more information, visit queensbp.org/coatdrive.
