The Queens Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with the Child Center of New York for a Holiday Toy Drive.
“Even during a pandemic you can spread some joy. Please open your hearts this holiday season to those less fortunate,” the chamber urges.
New, unwrapped toys for all ages are welcome.
Donations can be dropped off or shipped to the Queens Chamber of Commerce’s office, located at 75-20 Astoria Blvd., suite 140, in Jackson Heights, NY 11370. All packages should be left to the attention of Joanne Persad.
Toys will be collected through Dec. 10, and then donated to the Child Center of New York.
To make a monetary donation, visit the Child Center of New York’s website, childcenterny.org/donate-toy-drive. A donation of $20 sponsors at least one child. The family center hopes to fulfill 3,500 holiday wishes this holiday season.
For more information about the Holiday Toy Drive, call the Queens Chamber at (718) 898-8500 ext. 123.
