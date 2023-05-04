“You may have noticed that Mary Donahue is not here tonight,” Community Board 11 Second Vice Chair Henry Euler said at the panel’s meeting Monday night.
Donahue, an Auburndale resident, was first appointed to CB 11 in 2015. Hours before the board’s monthly meeting Monday night, Donahue realized she had never received any information about the evening’s agenda in the mail; she does not have a computer or an email address.
When Donahue inquired with the board office, she learned she had not been reappointed to CB 11. She had not received any kind of notification until then.
“I was upset,” Donahue told the Chronicle. “It was a shock, really.”
She emphasized that she had no intentions of leaving the board, and had even called Borough Hall so that someone could fill out the online application with her over the phone.
“I don’t want people to think I abandoned our Auburndale community,” she said.
Members are required to reapply to their community boards every two years; since term limits for the city’s community boards went into effect in April 2019, members being appointed or reappointed can only serve four two-year terms.
Borough President Donovan Richards’ office is responsible for making community board appointments. Asked about the decision, a spokesperson for Richards told the Chronicle via email, “The Queens Borough President’s Office does not comment on internal deliberations regarding specific individuals under consideration for either appointment or reappointment.
“The Borough President only appoints individuals whom he believes are best able to represent the interests of their community districts.”
Euler was clearly upset by the news that Donahue had not been reappointed.
“She’s shocked — she’s one of our hardest working members,” he said during Monday’s meeting. Later, he added, “It’s a disgrace, and I think it’s very rude.”
Euler also noted that Donahue was one of only a handful of board members representing Auburndale; only he and Sam Wong remain.
Nor was Euler the only one disappointed by Donahue’s absence. Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), who was in attendance that evening, was clearly surprised; board member Eileen Miller voiced some frustration, too. Others chimed in, noting Donahue’s history of community service.
Donahue spoke at length about her efforts during her interview with the Chronicle. Her service to her community goes back several decades. In 1979, she led the PS 107 PTA in successfully advocating for a new traffic light near the school. That included two days of picketing outside the building. And for 51 years, she has been responsible for the beautification and maintenance of the 46th Avenue malls. Donahue said those accomplishments were a large part of what makes her qualified to serve on CB 11.
In naming 366 new appointees last month, Richards said 116 were not renewing terms. Half of them are under the age of 45; prior to his taking office, nearly 75 percent of all board members were over 45. Donahue is 87.
The Borough President’s Office did say, however, that applicants were notified of their decisions via email. When CB 11 informed Borough Hall that Donahue did not have email access, Richards’ office mailed her a letter.
Donahue says she never received one.
