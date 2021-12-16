New York City’s bus fleet may be about to gain artificial intelligence.
Last Thursday the City Council passed a bill that will require that stop-arm cameras be installed on nearly 10,000 school buses across the city in order to penalize motorists who dangerously ignore school bus stop lights during drop-off and pickup.
“It’s an easy and cost-effective way to deter people from driving past a school bus while its stop sign arm is out. We are always in a hurry to get where we’re going in New York City, but waiting a moment to allow children to exit or enter a school bus safely is not unreasonable,” Councilmember Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), a member of the Council’s Transportation Committee, said of the bill he co-sponsored.
The bill passed with 44 councilmembers voting in favor, and three against, including Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) from Queens. The Mayor’s Office did not respond to a question about whether he intends to sign the bill into law.
In order to implement the new program, the city is considering Bus Patrol, a Montreal-based bus technology program that uses artificially intelligent surveillance technology to detect when cars illegally try to pass a school bus stop light.
Jean Soulière, the CEO of Bus Patrol, presented on the extent of bus-related traffic violations and his company’s technological solution to the Queens Borough Board last Monday. He cited a study by the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, conducted in 2019 that showed that school buses face nearly one violation per bus per day. A study conducted recently in Suffolk and Nassau counties, which have instituted camera programs, found the rate to be even higher at around 2.3 violations per day, according to Councilman Ben Kallos (D-Manhattan), who introduced the Council bill.
Additionally, a study by the National Safety Council showed that 70 percent of deaths related to school buses occur outside of the bus, and it’s been found that more school-age pedestrians have been killed during the hour before and after school than at any other time of day.
Bus Patrol mounts cameras on school bus arms that use artificial intelligence to filter footage and automatically creates an evidence package that it sends to the company to review when it detects a traffic violation. The company then sends its evidence to law enforcement for approval. If the ticket is approved, Bus Patrol will send out the ticket to the offender. The video is exclusively for the enforcement of traffic laws, Soulière said.
Penalties for a first-time offense include a minimum fine of $250. Those fines increase with each additional violation, and could result in jail time.
“When you’re equipped on 100 percent of the buses in any community, you start to develop a reflex on people. That reflex is the same one we feel when we see a state trooper on the interstate, you pump the brakes then check your speed,” said Soulière.
Bus Patrol pays for the installation of its technology up front and then recoups the cost by collecting a share of the revenue from tickets that it splits with a municipality. Soulière said that the revenue scheme is worked out on a case-by-case basis depending on urban density. Part of the bill that Kallos proposed requires a share of the revenue to go back to the school district in which a violation occurs.
