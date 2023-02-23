The cost of housing has become a burden for the average American, especially in New York. To address the housing crisis in the Empire State, Gov. Hochul has proposed creating 800,000 new homes, which include 100,000 affordable units, within the next decade.
Hochul intends to achieve that goal in part by renewing the 421a abatement, a tax break for developers who include inexpensive homes within their developments.
In 2020, over 51 percent of New Yorkers surveyed said that they spend at least 30 percent of their income on housing, according to the Population Reference Bureau, a data analysis group that examines and disseminates information about a populace, their health and well-being so the information can be used to support evidence-based policies.
As she announced highlights from her fiscal year 2024 executive budget plan last month, Hochul said that housing is a basic human right and a safe, affordable home should not be out of reach for anyone in the state.
In 2023, Hochul secured a five-year $25 billion investment for the creation of 100,000 inexpensive homes, according to a spokesman of the governor.
Last year, the state unveiled 139 new affordable and supportive housing units in Jamaica, which cost $80 million to develop, the spokesman added. Construction is also underway to bring more than 500 additional apartments to the borough.
“New York faces a housing crisis that requires bold actions and an all-hands-on-deck approach,” Hochul said in a statement in January. “Every community in New York must do their part to encourage housing growth to move our state forward and keep our economy strong.”
If renewed, 421a will be extended from June 2026 to June 2030 for ongoing developments. The abatement expired in June 2022.
While Democratic lawmakers believe that new housing throughout the city is essential, they are wary about renewing the abatement, which cost the city nearly $2 billion in tax revenue, according to The New York Times.
Some Democratic lawmakers — not all — say they will support 421a if there is also support for the Good Cause Eviction bill, a plan that was introduced to prevent landlords from evicting tenants without cause.
State Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing) does not believe in conflating 421a with the Good Cause Eviction bill.
“I, in the past when it was first proposed, supported it because I think there have to be incentives for housing to be complete,” Stavisky told the Chronicle. “There have been abuses. Developers have taken advantage ... and that is wrong, obviously.”
The Housing Committee of the state Senate is going over how the money is going to be spent, according to the senator.
Stavisky, a co-sponsor of the Good Cause bill, does not believe it should be tied to 421a.
“They are two separate issues,” Stavisky added. “There should be a carve-out for co-ops or condos. There is no mention of co-ops or condos in the bill.”
The state senator fears that people who have a condo or co-op could get evicted for nonpayment of carrying charges, a fee for owning the property. In Queens, the mostly middle-class co-op or condo owners can’t afford a lawyer.
“People are concerned about the homeless population and they want affordable housing,” said Stavisky, who grew up in a rent-stabilized home with her mother in Manhattan. “I’m not against housing, it’s just got to be fair and affordable.”
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) told the Chronicle he has supported 421a since his City Council (2002-2008) days.
“Some incentive is needed to build what we should identify as affordable housing,” Addabbo said. “The issue that we are going to get into is what is affordable?”
Housing is the most pressing need in the city, according to the senator.
“This could be $1 billion in tax abatements, but do we get a return greater than that in terms of affordable housing units in the end?” Addabbo asked. “That is the debate. I’m trying to listen to both sides, my colleagues, the governor. Is this investment that we grant — is the return greater? Does the abatement equate to an increase in the development of affordable housing?”
There was very little change when working with the city and Mayor Bill de Blasio, said the senator.
“We must equate it to the increase in development of affordable housing,” he said.
As for the Good Cause Eviction bill caveat, Addabbo is not one of the state senators who plan to hold up the abatement because of that bill.
“I do not support the Good Cause Eviction,” he said. “I know that will be in the discussions, but I will see where the discussions go for the next four weeks — but I think they are unrelated.”
If there are more affordable units to begin with, there would not be a need for a Good Cause legislation, Addabbo said.
“I don’t think there is any area that is immune to the need for housing ... salaries are not commiserate with the cost of living,” he said. “What are the details [of 421a]? Will there be more credible units? We will see.”
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) agrees, according to Scott Sieber, Liu’s spokesman.
“Building more housing is a high priority for Sen. Liu and currently there are many ideas and strategies on the table, all of which will be carefully considered and deliberated over the next couple of months,” Sieber said in a statement.
