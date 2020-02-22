Dominick Papa, ‘Flag Man’ of Howard Beach, Dies at 93

Dominick Papa, known affectionately as the “Flag Man” of Howard Beach, has passed away at 93.

The Lindenwood resident collected American flags for almost 40 years and in that time had donated more than 4,000 of them to homes as well as area businesses, fire houses and police precincts.

Born in Pittsburgh, Papa served in World War II in the Navy Seabees. He moved to Howard Beach in 1975 and would drive around his area looking to replace damaged flags he noticed on storefronts or even in the trash along the way. His passion for rescuing damaged or abandoned flags originated one day after he noticed that someone had torn up Old Glory and had thrown it in the garbage.

“There’s no respect for flags. I walk around Rockwood Park and see how everyone fights to have a better lawn on Halloween, but on Flag Day you don’t even see a flag out,” Papa once told the Chronicle.

Papa also said that he started buying and donating flags, “out of the goodness of my heart” because he thought people and businesses didn’t have the time or resources to replace their own tattered flags.

Papa will be waked at James Romanelli-Stephen Funeral Home, 89-11 Rockaway Blvd in Ozone Park on Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. His funeral mass will be held at St. Helen’s Church, 157-10 83 St in Howard Beach at 9:45 a.m. followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.