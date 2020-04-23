The NYPD’s 103rd Precinct wants all victims of domestic violence to know that help and support are available to them.
Safe Horizon can be called 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1 (800) 621-4673.
Queens Family Court Services is available at (646) 599-3308 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Assistance with petitioning for family court orders virtually can be found at (718) 262-0202 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. In the 103rd Precinct, the crime victim advocate can be reached at (929) 335-4219 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In addition to enforcing the laws and working to ensure victims’ safety, the NYPD Domestic Violence Unit performs domestic violence awareness outreach. Each local precinct and police service area has a domestic violence office.
The NYPD has prepared three separate brochures about domestic violence and the strategies that can help combat or prevent it. The brochures have been translated into Spanish, Haitian Creole, Chinese, Russian, and Arabic. Information is available at nyc.gov/site/nypd/services/law-enforcement/domestic-violence.page
