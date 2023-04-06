A traffic light and other safety upgrades have been approved at the Astoria intersection where 7-year-old Dolma Naadhun died in February while returning home from a visit to a park with her mother.
The announcement was made last Thursday at the district office of Councilwoman Julie Won (D-Sunnyside). Members of Dolma’s family and city Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez were among those present.
Her family presented those in attendance with a Khatak, a traditional Tibetan blessing scarf.
Dolma was returning from the Astoria Heights Playground when she was struck by an SUV at the intersection of Newtown Road and 45th Street.
“Our heart still breaks with our community as we mourn the loss of Dolma Rinchen Naadhun,” Won tweeted. “Thanks to the prayers of the Tibetan community, support of all our neighbors, advocacy of the Western Queens officials ...”
“No loss of life on our streets is acceptable and we continue to keep Dolma Naadhum and her family in our hearts,” Rodriguez said in a press release. “In addition to making immediate safety enhancements at the intersection, DOT has conducted an intersection control study, which recommended a traffic signal.”
Rodriguez said his agency will begin installing the signal in May. The DOT already has made some upgrades in the area, including improved crosswalk markings, a curb extension and daylighting, which entails eliminating parking spaces immediately near corners to improve driver and pedestrian visibility.
Four-way stop signs also are planned for the intersection of Newtown Avenue and 46th Street one block to the southeast.
Corridor-wide changes also are under consideration.
Sources have told the Chronicle that the driver in the case, who did stay on scene, went through a stop sign, and was not properly licensed to be driving. The driver allegedly had a learner’s permit and was traveling without a licensed adult in the SUV.
Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) also attended Thursday’s gathering.
“Nothing can bring back Dolma Naadhun, or eliminate the grief afflicting her family and community,” Cabán said in the press release. “We hope, however, that installing this traffic light will at least honor her precious life and prevent further tragedies. This cannot be the end of our efforts to win life-saving infrastructure improvements: we need much more action at intersections and streets throughout our neighborhoods, borough, and city, to protect pedestrians and cyclists.”
Dolma was remembered in a ceremony at the playground on Feb. 27, shorty after the DOT began initial safety upgrades at the intersection.
Regular visitors to the park remembered her fondly that day. So have friends of her family who have donated to a gofundme page to raise funeral expenses. They continue to remember Dolma as an outgoing, compassionate girl, so friendly with her classmates at PS 85, always possessing a bundle of energy and a broad smile.
Marisa Tampubolon’s post from March is typical
“Such a happy and Joyful girl. Gone too soon. You will always remembered. - Jake & Josh T.”
“We are so sorry for your loss,” posted Megan Day. “Victoria and I will continue to pray for you and your family. We will never forget the times we shared at park.”
Many people who appear to not even know the family have been moved to donate and offer their condolences. The fund has raised more then $56,000.
