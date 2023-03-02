Family and friends of Dolma Naadhun gathered last Sunday at the Astoria Heights Playground, where the 7-year-old girl spent her last few hours before she died crossing the street near her home on Feb. 17.
And elected officials now are calling on the city to install a traffic light at the intersection where she was struck by an SUV, and to improve traffic safety as a whole.
“Today we mourned the loss of Dolma Naadhun as a community,” Councilwoman Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) said on her official Twitter feed. “We celebrated her beautiful, joyous life with her peers and all who loved her at Astoria Heights Park where she often played. We also ate her favorite snacks — wings and pizza — in her memory.”
But Won also took the opportunity to press the city’s Department of Transportation to act on what she wrote were preventable incidents at and near the intersection of Newtown Road and 45th Street.
“Enough is enough,” she wrote. “These streets are our streets, and we won’t stop fighting until Newton Road is safe for our children and all of our neighbors.”
State Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria), Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst) and Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) also were in attendance.
“Any child’s death is tragic, but it’s even more heartbreaking when it could be prevented,” Gianaris said in a press release from his office. “The saddest part is how many times we have said this before. The DOT needs to make preventing pedestrian deaths a priority — with a traffic signal here and comprehensive improvements across western Queens.”
González-Rojas called on the state to pass Sammy’s Law, legislation that would allow the city to set its own speed limits.
A source has told the Chronicle that the driver went through a stop sign, though the NYPD as of Wednesday would only say that the case remains under investigation.
In a letter to Won, Cabán and Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) dated Tuesday, city Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez outlined a number of safety upgrades that are under consideration for the intersection.
Brooks-Powers is chairwoman of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
“This intersection is not one with a high crash history, but the agency is looking at potential changes to enhance safety at this All Way Stop-controlled intersection,” the commissioner wrote. “These may include additional signage, markings, and other measures, which, if feasible, will be implemented as quickly as possible.”
Rodriguez wrote that crosswalks at the intersection were refurbished last week, while the project to upgrade the signs is ongoing.
Daylighting, the process of eliminating parking near corners to increase visibility, is underway. Painted pedestrian curb extensions will be placed on the pavement as soon as the weather allows.
Won, in a response emailed by her office, wants action sooner rather than later.
“More than 200 community members have contacted our office advocating for this traffic light,” Won said. “We will not take no for an answer from DOT, and I will continue fighting alongside our city and state elected officials so that no more of our neighbors’ lives are lost. Even before we lost Dolma, we have seen too many instances of preventable traffic violence at this location, which is near two schools and a playground. One death on our streets is too many. We cannot wait for another death to make Newtown Road safer for our neighbors.”
