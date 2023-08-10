The Dollar Tree location at 137-20 Crossbay Blvd. has been closed since Monday, Aug. 7, due to an apparent rat infestation.
The issue was brought to the attention of Sam Esposito, president of the Ozone Park Residents Block Association, when a neighbor reached out to him with a complaint about the store. Esposito set out to take a look.
In a press release sent out on Sunday, Esposito wrote, “I saw THE most deplorable of conditions I have ever seen.”
Photographic evidence posted to Facebook showed holes bitten into bags of perishable food items, rust and dirt along shelves and what appeared to be droppings along a shelf of Hamburger Helper.
When Esposito confronted the assistant manager about the store’s conditions, he said, she did nothing about the matter, so he escalated the situation to Dollar Tree corporate.
In the release, Esposito announced a press conference for Monday, Aug. 7, and called for a boycott of the store until it was cleaned.
He also called on local electeds to take action, and by Monday, the office of state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) had requested that a health inspector be dispatched to the location.
On Aug. 7, Dollar Tree did not open for business, with a handwritten sign haphazardly taped to the door reading, “Sorry we are closed for today!”
Though Esposito had not heard back from Dollar Tree corporate prior to the press conference, he had that morning spoken with the location’s manager, who said he received a call at 3 a.m., letting him know the store would not be opening the following day.
Esposito said the manager was not surprised about the issue, but concerned. The manager could not be reached for comment, and corporate did not respond to requests for comment.
Esposito and block association Vice President Tiffanie Marino said the concern lies with the health and safety of the community, as two hotels act as family homeless shelters a few feet away: The Travelodge by Wyndham, and Ozone Inn & Suites. Families staying at these locations often shop at the Dollar Tree for food at low prices.
“We’re worried that these kids coming here every day are going to get sick or have some kind of outbreak from rat-transmitted diseases,” Esposito said.
Passersby were surprised to learn of the store’s closure, with dozens of residents attempting entry before realizing the doors were locked. One resident, Maria B. of Howard Beach, was shocked to learn of the issue. Asked if the location, which she frequents, is usually clean, she shrugged. “Sometimes. They could do better.”
On Monday afternoon, Addabbo said in a press release, “I am pleased to announce that this Dollar Tree location has closed down, pending an investigation by the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets. The agency requires a total cleaning and passing of a subsequent inspection. I will keep the public posted on this situation.”
Upon calling the store, one employee told the Chronicle on Wednesday afternoon that the store “may be closed through the weekend.”
