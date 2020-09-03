New York State lost 3,804 nursing home and adult care facility residents to COVID-19 between March 1 and Aug. 31, a total that doesn’t include the 2,835 deaths presumed to be coronvirus-related. Recording the highest number of nursing home victims of any other state, New York fell under suspicion of the Department of Justice, which on Aug. 26 requested that Gov. Cuomo submit all data prior to a potential investigation.
“Protecting the rights of some of society’s most vulnerable members, including elderly nursing home residents, is one of our country’s most important obligations,” Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Division Eric Dreiband said in a statement. “We must ensure they are adequately cared for with dignity and respect and not unnecessarily put at risk.”
In a letter addressed to Cuomo, Dreiband requested data for the number of public nursing home residents, staff, guests and visitors who contracted COVID-19, whether inside a facility or outside; who died of COVID-19, including those who died in a nursing home or after being transferred to a hospital or other location; all state-issued guidance, directives, advisories or executive orders regarding admission of persons to the facility as well as the dates each document was in effect; and the number of persons who were admitted to a facility from a hospital or any other facility, hospice, home care, or other location after testing positive for COVID-19 during the period the guidance or orders were in effect.
Governors from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan received the same letters for requiring nursing homes to admit COVID-19 patients to their vulnerable populations.
Cuomo had ordered such a directive on March 25, declaring that “No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to [a nursing home] solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19. [Nursing homes] are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission.”
Cuomo reversed that executive order May 10, stating that patients from hospitals seeking to enter as residents into a nursing home must test negative for COVID-19 before admittance. The previous executive order has since been deleted from the governor’s website.
Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing), who lost his uncle, a nursing home resident, to the virus, welcomed the investigation.
“After months of hiding critical information and data relating to statewide policies, like the March 25th Executive Order to send COVID-19 patients to nursing homes, and the April 2nd blanket legal immunity clause for nursing homes and nursing home deaths, I hope the truth can finally come out,” Kim said in a statement, referring to Cuomo’s provision to the budget bill that protected nursing homes from lawsuits for many instances, including a shortage in staffing and equipment. “The Department of Justice should investigate every state that issued orders which may have led to nursing home deaths. My family and over 12,000 others who lost loved ones in nursing homes deserve nothing less than the truth, closure, and justice.”
Kim had been pushing for a state investigation into COVID-19 related nursing home deaths since early July. He, along with state Sen. Jim Tedisco (R-Glenville), introduced legislation that would establish a bipartisan group of elected officials to conduct an independent investigation, with subpoena power, to fully examine any policies that led to the deaths of thousands of New Yorkers in nursing home facilities.
Queens reported 469 confirmed nursing home deaths as of Aug. 31. The borough had once led the state in adult care facility deaths but now trails behind Suffolk County, which reported 589. When examining the death toll by combining the confirmed and presumed figures, however, Queens still claims the highest with a total of 967 nursing home deaths. Brooklyn follows with 854 confirmed and presumed deaths, while Suffolk County reports 832.
“We would be failing these families if we didn’t come together to demand the truth,” Kim said a week before the DOJ announced their investigation.
Cuomo has until Sept. 9 to submit the requested data, upon which the DOJ will evaluate whether to initiate investigations under the federal Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act, which protects the civil rights of persons in state-run nursing homes, among others.
