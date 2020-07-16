Seth DuCharme has been appointed acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
The announcement was made last Friday by U.S. Attorney General William Barr. He will be exchanging positions with Richard Donoghue, who will serve as principal associate deputy attorney general in the U.S. Justice Department.
Prior to his assignment in Washington DuCharme served as chief of the Criminal Division in the Eastern District Office. The district’s jurisdiction includes Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island and Nassau and Suffolk counties.
