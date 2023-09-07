The first day of school is upon us, and to address the persistent concerns regarding migrant students entering schools, Department of Education Chancellor David Banks held a press conference on Aug. 30 with his Chief of Staff Melissa Aviles-Ramos and Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom.
“As we stand here today, our focus remains undeterred on the education, the wellbeing, and the holistic development of every student that steps into a New York City public school, regardless of where they come from or the language that they speak at home,” Banks said at the event, held at City Hall.
“... Since July of 2022, nearly 19,000 students in temporary housing have enrolled in our schools across all five boroughs,” he added. “These numbers not only signify the vastness of our great city, but also the trust and faith that these families place in us.”
Some New Yorkers might not be so trusting. Ahead of the first day, Howard Beach parent Joseph L., who did not want his last name published in fear of retribution, said, “I am concerned, very much so. My family came here from Europe 40 years ago, so I am not anti-immigration. But I do not see this going well once schools are in session.”
Asked to elaborate, he added, “Overpopulation and funding will be issues. Students not needing to be vaccinated right away? An issue.”
Vaccines will not be necessary for asylum-seeking children in order to enroll in school, but Aviles-Ramos clarified at the press conference that the DOE will “work within the timeframe of 30 days for them to be able to get vaccinated.”
At the press conference, Banks attempted to quell any concerns regarding funding.
“This year, we completely changed our school funding formula to provide additional funding to schools based on the number of students in temporary housing that they enroll,” he said. “... throughout the fall, we will keep in close coordination with principals and superintendents who see our newest New Yorkers join their school communities and we will disperse funds as necessary throughout the year.”
Another concern is the issue of language barriers. Many migrant children do not speak English, and will need ENL (English as a new language) teachers.
Again, according to Banks, it is being handled. “We have over 3,400 English as a new language licensed teachers and more than 1,700 certified bilingual teachers who are fluent in Spanish,” he said at the conference. “Additionally, to bridge any communication gaps, we provide translation services to assist our families and caregivers.”
One Woodhaven educator, who agreed to speak under the condition of anonymity, is less concerned after meeting with her principal.
“Initially, I was worried,” she admitted. “People were reporting how much of a disaster the migrant crisis was going to be in schools. But my boss met with all the faculty, and I do think we have the resources to adequately do our jobs.”
A Long Island City high school teacher said his school is not expecting to see an influx in asylum-seeking students this year, because many came the year before and there is no more room. He spoke on his experience teaching migrant high school students, and their impact on test scores.
“There were students who didn’t speak the language who took the English state exam last year, and they had no chance,” he said. “That’s like me moving to Germany, and I don’t speak the language and I take a state exam in German. What am I going to write? So there’s no doubt this impacts the school.”
Asked how his school handled the migrant students last year, the educator said, “It was definitely not easy. We tried to support them in as many ways as we could. They seem to be happy to be in a school and be around people their age.”
Banks also assured the public that there is additional information to come.
“We will be having some announcements that will be coming up very shortly that we think are going to be really exciting. That will, I think, will really serve to address some of the challenges that we’re facing right now. Not prepared to announce it just yet, but it’s coming soon.”
The Chronicle asked multiple Queens City Council members to comment on whether they believe schools are equipped to handle migrant children. Councilmember Jim Gennaro (D-Fresh Meadows), a member of the Committee on Education, politely declined to comment.
“The influx of migrant children into our city’s schools is obviously going to be a challenge for our principals and teachers for a variety of reasons, from available classroom space and the need for bilingual staff to evaluating the education level of these new students,” said Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing), who is also on the committee.
“The key to navigating this unprecedented situation will be clear communication between our school administrators and the DOE to ensure that the needs of our educators are being met,” she continued.
Councilmember Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights) also serves on the Committee on Education. “Our communities of Jackson Heights and Elmhurst have welcomed generation after generation of immigrants to NYC, and we will work closely with the DOE to ensure the agency is prepared to welcome our newest migrant children to our public schools,” he told the Chronicle. “As a start, we need more bilingual programs and trained staff, as well as more social workers to help these students process the difficult journeys that have brought them here.”
Councilmember Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) said, “Every child of school age in this city — by law — needs to be in school. However, when talking about a sudden influx of approximately 19,000 new students being enrolled without having proper vaccinations, we run into a very real problem. ... We are spending almost 400 million in tax payer dollars to support this student population — this is simply unsustainable, and we need to begin looking into concrete steps to slow the flow of migrants into this city.
“... I believe that the children of migrants should have an option for remote learning until they are fully vaccinated and prepared for the classroom. This can not only give them opportunities to learn in their native language while also taking the appropriate ESL courses — things which I believe are crucial to ensure that they don’t fall behind their peers — but it also helps to prevent classroom overcrowding,” she said.
When asked for a statement regarding the situation, the DOE referred the Chronicle to Banks’ press conference.
