The city Department of Education experienced a data breach incident on Saturday, June 24, it shared in a statement.
The third-party file-sharing software MOVEit, which is used by the DOE to transfer documents and data internally and to vendors, including special education providers, was targeted in the incident.
While a review is still ongoing, the DOE said approximately 45,000 students, in addition to DOE staff and related service providers, were affected by the system intrusion. Roughly 19,000 documents were accessed without authorization.
The data impacted by the breach includes Social Security numbers, employee ID numbers and student ID numbers.
The department confirmed that it took the affected server offline and is continuing to keep it offline “out of an abundance of caution.”
It added that there is no reason to believe there is any ongoing unauthorized access to DOE systems.
The DOE is working to determine exactly which confidential information was exposed, and the impact for each affected individual, it said.
After those determinations are made, it will begin to notify the impacted parties and offer them access to an identity-monitoring service.
Multiple companies and federal agencies were also affected by the breach.
“The FBI is investigating the broader breach that has impacted hundreds of entities; we are currently cooperating with both the NYPD and FBI as they investigate,” DOE Chief Operating Officer Emma Vadehra wrote in a statement on the department’s website.
“Given that review and investigation are ongoing, we are limited in terms of additional details at this point.
“We will continue to work closely with all investigating agencies and will provide updates as needed. Please know that we are committed to taking all measures necessary to protect the personal information of our students and staff.”
