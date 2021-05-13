On Tuesday, 66,516 fifth-grade students began receiving middle school admission offers for the year ahead after the city tested out a process that Mayor de Blasio altered back in December.
Though the total number of applicants dropped from nearly 71,000 last year, reflecting a more general decline in enrollment across the school system, the results also helped the city reach a larger number of economically disadvantaged students from years past.
After the city ended academic screens at all middle schools, students from low-income families received a larger proportion of offers from some of the city’s most selective schools. Overall, the Department of Education reported that there was an increase in the proportion of offers to free or reduced-price-lunch-eligible students and English language learners in screened schools.
Citing the circumstances of the pandemic, in December de Blasio stopped 196 screened middle schools from selecting students based on the previously used categories, which include grades, student interviews, assessments, standardized tests and attendance.
After students listed ranked choices on their middle school applications as they always have, schools that had more applications than seats available for their sixth-grade class used a lottery-based system to choose candidates.
A press release by the DOE touted the fact that 89 percent of the middle school applicants received an offer to one of their top three choices.
At Mark Twain IS 239, offers to free or reduced-price-lunch-eligible students increased from 35 percent last year to 46 percent; at the Professional Performing Arts High School, offers to that group of students students increased from 22 percent last year to 52 percent; at the Christa McAuliffe School, offers to English language learners increased from 5 percent last year to 16 percent this year; at IS 98 Bay Academy, offers to English language learners increased from 5 percent last year to 12 percent this year.
Around 1,900 students matched to a school in a district outside of their home district this year — an increase of about 100 students from last year.
The mayor has said that the DOE will evaluate this pause on middle school screened admissions and will make a decision about what to do for the following year based on the outcomes. But the next mayor will ultimately have the say on whether to maintain screens at the middle and high school levels.
The DOE did not release a breakdown of admissions at the middle schools by race as it did for its most selective high schools.
