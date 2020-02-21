DOE reveals names on diversity panel

A backlash from parents has produced a new plan for the city to begin diversifying schools in central and Southeast Queens.

The Department of Education has pushed back the timetable for a community-devised plan six months to next December.

At the same time, the department also released the names of a working group that is charged with writing and approving the final diversity report.

Release of the names of the members of the working group coincided with a letter from the DOE’s Office of the General Counsel late Wednesday granting the Chronicle’s Freedom of Information request for the names. The request was filed last December.

“Beginning in March, we will facilitate meetings at every middle and elementary school and host additional public workshops for a total of six, through December 2020,” read the DOE letter that announced the changes.

The process, originally outlined last year, was supposed to lead to a community-led plan for increasing racial diversity in six middle schools in District 28. The district covers schools from Forest Hills and Rego Park to South Jamaica.

Following complaints the group did not include any representatives of the Jewish community, which makes up a substantial portion of the northern part of the district, the department said it was “working with community leaders to expand the group and bring in additional members.”

So far, the members of the working group are:

• Mohamed Q. Amin, executive director of Caribbean Equality Project;

• Oswald Araujo, director of Beacon Services at Queens Community House;

• Stephanie Barreto-Lastra, community affairs borough manager of NYC Department of Education;

• Sadio Comrie, teacher at Redwood Middle School;

• Simone Dornbach, PTA co-president of The Academy for Excellence through the Arts, PS 303;

• Merari Gallimore, PTA president of PS 80;

• Shavvone Jackson, PTA recording secretary of Metropolitan Expeditionary Learning School;

• Mohammed Enamul Karim, parent of a PS 182 student;

• Venus Ketcham, community and parent leader of School District 28 and parent of a JHS 217 student;

• Seiw Kong, acting superintendent of District 28;

• Karin Marroquin, parent leader of PS 349;

• Maureen McTigue, teacher of PS 117;

• Patricia Mitchell, principal of PS 48;

• Shernette Pink, program manager of the Queens Youth Justice Center;

• Howard Pollack, member of Community Education Council District 28 member and PS 196 Parent/Teacher Leadership Team member;

• Vincent Suraci, principal of JHS 157;

• Mazeda Uddin, director of the South Asian Fund for Education Scholarship Training; and

• Stella Xu, education committee chairperson for the Forest Hills Asian Association.

Two middle school students on the working group were not identified because of their age.