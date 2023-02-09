An hour-long town hall with Schools Chancellor David Banks went by too quickly for many and was filled with tensions over school safety, special education and funding.
Citywide Council on High Schools President Karen Wang opened the meeting with her dismay that Banks only had an hour and implored that he meet with them more.
Banks had to rush out to head to Albany as he was set to give testimony Wednesday morning, but before he did, a distraught parent of a student with an IEP begged for help.
Her question could not be heard over Zoom but one CCHS member said it included her child not having an Integrated Co-Teaching teacher in place and the struggles special ed students have in the school system.
“I can raise my voice as well,” Banks said to the woman at one point.
“A parent shouldn’t have to come to track you down at a town hall to get services for their child,” said Wang.
Banks said it was the first he was hearing of the situation and insisted his staff meet with the woman at the event.
District 28 parent Effi Zakry asked how schools could be safer and if the NYPD could patrol near them.
“It’s on the outside where we’re seeing the greatest challenges,” said Mark Rampersant, chief of safety for the DOE.
He said he hears from parents giving their kids weapons to protect themselves while coming to and from school. “That’s a tough one for me. It’s a tough one for us,” he said.
He and Banks met that same day with NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey.
In the coming days, Banks said, he would be making a “very serious call to action” directed at parents to help ensure safety.
“The number one message that I have heard is parents want to be involved. Well, dammit, this is how you get involved as well,” he said.
Deputy Chancellor of Teaching and Learning Carolyn Quintana said an announcement on accelerated learning academies would come soon. One is expected for Southeast Queens.
“I know that we had promised to stand up at least three accelerated learning academies by 2024,” Quintana said. “We’ll continue to work on that and stay tuned, because very, very soon, as in really, really soon, we’ll be making announcements about that.”
Member Ted Leather asked when the money saved from trimming the DOE beaurocracy would be seen in schools.
Officials also said they would look into sharing with the CCHS the impact Fair Student Funding changes will have on schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.