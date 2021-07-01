The Department of Education is beginning its grab-and-go meal program starting this week for the rest of the summer.
The free meal program, which began in response to food insecurity during the pandemic, will be available to students and families at public schools around Queens from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The meals are for pickup only, and are intended to be served at home. The choice of items will vary according to location and availability.
The DOE is not requiring registration, documentation or ID for a free breakfast or lunch. Vegetarian meals are available at all locations, while kosher and halal meals are available at select sites.
There will be no service July 5 in observation of Independence Day and July 20 in observation of Eid-al-Adha.
To find an interactive map of all meal hubs and a list of all the sites offering halal and kosher meals, visit schools.nyc.gov/school-life/food/ community-meals.
— Max Parrott
