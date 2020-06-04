There are 195 middle schools and 125 high schools that use screened admissions to give students seats.
But as the coronavirus crisis has thrown schools in flux there are questions about what a new policy will look like.
Sarah Kleinhandler, chief enrollment officer at the Department of Education, said there have been no decisions on what screened schools will look like next year during a virtual parent advisory board meeting last Wednesday.
“We are currently in the midst of robust engagement to hear ideas about what admissions should look like next year given the diverse needs of families,” she said.
Because of the crisis, grading policies have changed with tests and attendance suspended. She said some groups are asking the DOE to suspend screening, while others say substitute data should be used. The amendment for admissions will be for one year, Kleinhandler said.
Katherine Maro, chief of staff of Policy and Education at the DOE, said “hopefully” the previous grading policy will resume after the one year.
“We want it to be flexible and we want it to be understanding of what families were going through right now but at the same time having a clear way of understanding where students are and being able to ensure that students are receiving the supports that they need,” she said.
Acting Borough President Sharon Lee noted that there were parents looking for reassurance against the perception that the “pandemic is being used to make some wholesale changes to policies.”
The New York Post reported in May that Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said to “Never waste a good crisis” in a push to make changes to the system. Carranza and Mayor de Blasio have looked to make schools more diverse in the city, with plans to scrap the admissions test for specialized high schools and a diversity plan being heavily panned by critics who say the plans harm high-performing students.
Kleinhandler replied that the DOE is in the midst of its engagement. She later said a timeline can be developed after engagement.
Sadye Capoamor, director of Community Affairs for the DOE, said outreach has included individual community education councils, parent advisory councils and Asian-American advocates, among others.
She said the DOE wants decisions to be made on an “even playing field.”
“I think that’s the goal that when we are able to hear from as many families as possible, when we are able to center our most vulnerable students, our most marginal students, marginalized communities, our multilingual learners, our students in temporary housing.
“I think the theory of action is if we’re able to center them and serve them then we will not only have an equitable system but excellent outcomes for all of our students.”
Capoamor said diversity plans in the city, including for middle schools in District 28, are on pause. “There’s no way to do equitable engagement just over Zoom and a lot of people are dealing with so much else, including collective grief of family members,” she said.
Capoamor added the idea is “noble” but “I’m not sure what that looks like going forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.