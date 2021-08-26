The city’s Department of Education has appointed a temporary principal at Maspeth High School with three weeks to go before the start of the academic year on Sept. 13.
Selin Alicanoglu, most recently an assistant principal at Flushing High School, was named interim acting principal in Maspeth effective this past Tuesday, Aug. 24.
She replaces Khurshid Abdul-Mutakabbir, who was relieved of his duties in July following an investigation of alleged grade fixing and testing misconduct at the school.
The DOE in its announcement said Alicanoglu, while at Flushing HS, “fostered a collaborative and rigorous academic culture and created an [English language arts] advanced literacy curriculum that helped increase the ELA Regents passing rate by 31 percent.
Prior to her tenure in Flushing Alicanoglu already had served in New York City schools for over a decade. The DOE said in that time she was recognized for her focus on student voice and teacher development.
According to a copy of a letter to Maspeth High’s staff, parents and students provided by the DOE, Alicanoglu, who grew up in Queens, is excited to have the opportunity.
“I was raised in Sunnyside, Queens and am a product of Queens public schools — PS 150, IS 125 and William Cullen Bryant High School,” she wrote. “If I could turn back time, I would not have it any other way. I was lucky to have wonderful teachers who inspired me to foster the same levels of compassion and hard work that they embodied.”
Alicanogu also said she was an English language learner as a student who was inspired by her own teachers to enter the profession. She earned her degree at Queens College.
“As we recover from the impact of the pandemic, I am hopeful that the road ahead will be filled with joyful moments as we fully reopen our school system,” she wrote. “I cannot wait to meet and establish relationships with each and every one of you.”
A spokeswoman for the DOE said the procedure for hiring a full-time principal, known at the C-30 process, is underway. It is unknown if Alicanogu is being considered for the full-time position.
The DOE also is continuing the process in its attempt to fire Abdul-Mutakabbir, who had been principal at Maspeth High School since it opened in 2011.
Allegations of improper conduct on Abdul-Mutakabbir’s watch were first made public by the New York Post in 2019 after parents, frustrated by going through official school and DOE channels, brought their concerns and suspicions to Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village).
Maspeth High School was boasting of 99 percent graduation rates when the rest of the city was averaging 76 percent. Holden last month told the Chronicle that he first brought parents’ concerns to then-School’s Chancellor Richard Carranza and Mayor de Blasio personally two years ago “and there was no action taken.”
Holden is openly calling for the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI to step in and conduct their own investigations, along with the state Department of Education.
The DOE filed internal charges against Abdul-Mutakabbir after its own probe, conducted by the Office of Special Investigations, allegedly substantiated a number of complaints, including:
• that “incomplete grades were improperly changed to passing marks;
• that students were improperly awarded one credit per semester for a Spanish course that did not exist, and that students were awarded advanced Regents diplomas without earning six credits in a single language that was not English;
• the awarding of student credit for writing courses that did not meet requirements; and
• testing misconduct where staff members assisted students on Regents exams.
The OSI investigation reportedly included more than 90 interviews with students, staff and parents along with the review of numerous documents.
