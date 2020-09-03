Catholic academies across Queens are finally seeing their enrollment numbers go up, but the increase isn’t made up of students transferring from recently closed schools — most of the new students are transferring from public schools.
“We are seeing an influx of phone calls from public school parents. We’re seeing a number of new families interested in Catholic academics,” said Ted Havelka, the director of Enrollment Management and Financial Assistance for Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, which encompasses Queens.
Enrollment in private schools has been dwindling for several years, forcing the diocese to close six schools this summer, four of which — Our Lady Catholic Academy in Ozone Park and Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy in Howard Beach, as well as Holy Trinity Catholic Academy and St. Mel’s Catholic Academy, both in Whitestone — were in Queens. Approximately 60 percent of the students attending the closed schools have stayed within the Catholic academy system by finding another one nearby, said Havelka, who added that he expects the numbers of returning students and public school transfers to continue to rise as the start of the 2020-21 academic year draws closer.
Though there’s no consensus for why public school families have decided to make the switch, Havelka is sure the COVID-19 crisis played a role.
“I think the pandemic certainly has an impact and changed things in our lives in so many ways,” he said. “Different families need different things right now. Some prefer in-person, some prefer full distance ... We have to do our best to accommodate everyone.”
St. Nicolas of Tolentine Catholic Academy in Hillcrest only admitted a handful of transferred students from closed diocesan schools, including one family of four, and has maintained its typical enrollment of approximately 400 students for the academic year. The typical small size of grade levels is a staple of private education — a diocesan representative told the Chronicle that the average graduating class stands between 23 and 30 students, a factor that could make private institutions more alluring to public school parents.
One of the schools to benefit from the influx of public school students is St. Michael’s Catholic Academy in Flushing, a neighborhood that has long suffered from school overcrowding.
“I think it’s too early to say [it’s a result of the pandemic], but parents are watching how the Board of Ed is handling this,” said Principal Maureen Rogone. “Some are coming in for other reasons.”
Rogone noted that some parents have mentioned the cost benefit to sending their child to a Catholic academy rather than to child care. For parents in Flushing, the difference could be thousands of dollars a year — St. Michael’s tuition stands at $550 a month while nearby Joy Daycare, the top-recommended facility by Yelp in the neighborhood, costs $1,258 a month for full-time child care.
The Diocese of Brooklyn announced Aug. 25 that most of its facilities will return to some form of in-person learning, but it also offers families a remote learning option, called St. Thomas Aquinas at Home, offered by the Brooklyn institution.
