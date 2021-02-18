New Department of Education data show that close to a quarter of all students with disabilities are not receiving their full program services.
Last Wednesday the DOE provided data to the City Council, as legally required, detailing the special education services students have received this school year. The results show that, as of mid-January, 24 percent of all students did not receive their full program services, such as special class size and a specially designed instruction from a special education teacher in a small group setting or an integrated classroom staffed by both special education and general education teachers who adapt instruction to make sure students with special needs can participate.
The DOE has touted the data as an improvement on the outlook for special education students from closer to the beginning of the year. The data provides a snapshot difference between Jan. 18 and Nov. 2 when it showed 46 percent of all students were not receiving such services.
As of January, 20 percent were only receiving partial accommodation. About 4 percent of those supposed to be receiving special services were not getting any of the correct services.
The data paint a portrait of the difficulties the city continues to face in its attempt to provide all of the mandated services to students with disabilities during the pandemic. The data from the last school year, which does not reflect the onset of the pandemic, showed only 16 percent of students were not receiving all of their special education services.
The DOE said that it had created teams at the borough and district level to review the data and identify problem areas and designate staff to resolve them.
“We have prioritized students with disabilities in a number of ways throughout the pandemic, including increasing the provision of services, distributing tens of thousands of devices to students with [individualized education programs], and strengthening our communication with families. From March through the remainder of last school year, we transitioned IEP meetings to be remote and created brand new protocols and policies for remote special education assessments,” wrote a DOE spokesperson in a statement.
The data show that several school districts in Queens have some of the highest rates of students with disabilities who are not receiving their full program. District 24 has the eighth-lowest rate in the city in terms of full SETSS services, a program where a special education teacher provides instruction in a small group setting. Districts 25 and 30 are not far behind in this criterion.
Parent advocates Rachel Ford and Jenn Choi with Special Support Services, who said that the DOE’s most recent data match the results of a December survey they conducted on special education staffing, linked the lack of services to Covid-related teacher shortages.
During the pandemic, the DOE’s strategy of providing students in person and virtual instruction simultaneously has compounded those shortages.
“Teacher shortage comes with overcrowding, right?” Choi told the Chronicle. “Anywhere there’s overcrowding, because there’s a lack of teachers and because you need a certain number of teachers per X number of students, you’re going to have a special education problem.”
Choi, a parent of a student with special needs in District 24, said that her student still has not been able to receive SETSS services. Usually when a school is not able to provide those services, she said, the parent has the option of pursuing a voucher for the student to get instruction from an independent provider.
“My child eventually got a voucher because he wasn’t able to get his stuff. And, I have not been able to find such a person,” Choi said, adding that she found using the DOE’s list of recommended special education providers was prohibitively difficult.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.