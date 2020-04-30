The Department of Education has come up with grade options to help teachers — and, it hopes, students — in dealing with the unprecedented disruption caused to the school year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With students now doing distance learning from home, Mayor de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said Tuesday that the new grading policies are aimed at protecting students who have fallen behind or are at risk of doing so.
“Our students, educators, and families are going through a lot right now,” de Blasio said in the text of a transcript sent by his office. “I know our students are capable of excellence, and we will continue to hold them to that high standard while adjusting our grading to reflect the unprecedented challenges created by this crisis. We will give every student the support they need to bounce back and continue on their path to success.”
Under new guidelines for the remainder of the school year, students in grades K to 5 will be graded either “Meets Standards” or “Needs Improvement.” Students in grades 6 through 8 have “Course in Progress” as a third possibility in lieu of a failing grade.
Students in grades 9 to 12 will have the same grading scales as before but with “Course in Progress” as an added possibility. Those receiving a “Course in Progress” will be given additional time and support in an effort to get them to complete the course work and receive credits.
“We recognize that parents and students alike are experiencing anxiety and trauma in the midst of the pandemic, and we have continually evolved our policies to meet this moment,” Carranza said. “... Our priority is to minimize stress on families and students, while still providing next year’s teachers with the information they need about an individual student’s progress toward achieving standards.”
A teacher speaking with the Chronicle on the condition of anonymity said the DOE’s approach is an understandable one.
“Instead of failing, it’s ‘Incomplete,’” the teacher said. “The student can complete the work in the summer.” The teacher also said the DOE is being forced to deal with a whole lot of gray areas.
“A lot of students are being affected by this,” the teacher said. “Some have lost family members. Some don’t have computers and are trying to do the work on their phones. Some students have a computer but there are brothers and sisters so they have to share. I know the DOE is trying to get computers to all the students, but I don’t know how successful they’ve been.”
The teacher said extra time is valuable for students who are genuinely struggling despite even their and their teachers’ best efforts, especially graduating seniors. On the other hand, the teacher said there are students who don’t attempt the work while in school and would be unlikely to do so at home.
“I have mixed feelings — some lack motivation. Some have real reasons.”
Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, backed the plan in a statement included with de Blasio’s. But Success Academy Charter Schools, public schools under state law, notified parents that its grading process won’t change.
“It ensures accountability for students and educators alike,” Success founder Eva Moskowitz wrote. “A child who studies and achieves mastery deserves an A, and the student who struggles but overcomes and earns a hard-fought B deserves that B.”
