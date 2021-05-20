In light of the end of Ramadan last week, the city announced Monday that it would expand access for Muslim public school students to halal meals.
Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter said that the Department of Education would build on a pilot halal meal program by adding 11 schools, which are now certified to serve halal meals — six of which are in Queens.
The expansion brings the total halal-certified lunch programs to 43 schools across the city, serving students and members of the public in Harlem, the Bronx and Jamaica and Jackson Heights in Queens.
“As we come off the holy month of Ramadan, I am excited to celebrate the expansion of our program that certifies public school kitchens to serve halal meals,” said Porter in a statement. “Our incredible food service team continues to find ways to innovate and provide our students with healthy, nutritious, and culturally responsive meals, and I’m proud we are able to expand our meal service to meet the needs of even more observant students across the city.”
In order to qualify for the halal service, each school had its kitchens, menus and products inspected by a panel of imams hired by the DOE’s halal consultant, Majlis Ash-Shura, the Islamic Leadership Council of New York. The kitchen staff also underwent training on how to prepare food in compliance with halal rules.
“We are pleased to work with the Department of Education to build food equity for our children in New York City public schools. This program is essential to the health and wellbeing of New York Muslim students, and we are happy to see it expand just as Eid passes,” said Raja Abdulhaq, executive director of Majlis Ash-Shura, in a statement.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the DOE opened hundreds of meal hub locations across the city, including grab-and-go programs, all of which served halal meals. Though several groups representing Muslim communities criticized the grab-and-go program for often consisting of hummus and peanut butter and jelly, without a halal meat portion, a DOE spokesperon clarified that Muslim families have a more varied and improved experience to look forward to in the new, expanded programs.
The DOE said that the halal programs are completely different in nature than the grab-and-go service, which was launched as an emergency response, so options were more limited due to the need to be transported and the availability at every school in the city, including those that are not halal certified.
On the other hand, schools participating in the halal program require certified kitchens and trained kitchen staff so that they can serve and make a variety of halal meals, specifically those with meat. For example, some of the program’s upcoming menu items include a crispy chicken sandwich, honey sweet potatoes, mozzarella sticks, pizza and crispy chicken tenders.
The new Queens schools participating in the program include JHS 217, The Robert A. Van Wyck School in Briarwood; PS 182, The Samantha Smith School in Jamaica; MS 358, PS 131, The Abigail Adams School, and PS 95 in Jamaica Hills; and PS 280 in Jackson Heights.
More information on how to access halal meals can be found at schools.nyc.gov/FreeMeals.
