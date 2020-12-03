While many residents are worried about a second wave with Covid cases increasing in the state — hospitalizations surged past 3,500 over the weekend for the first time since May — health experts told the Chronicle they believe the situation will not reach the horrors of the early days of the pandemic.
“We’re in a relatively good place,” NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst interim CEO Eric Wei told the Chronicle Tuesday.
He said the numbers in the hospital, considered to be “the epicenter of the epicenter” in April, and the NYC Health + Hospitals system are increasing in a linear fashion and not exponentially as they had months ago.
There were only a handful of Covid patients during the summer and now that number is in the low 30s, still far lower than during the worst of the coronavirus crisis.
“People are wearing masks for the most part and are physically distancing for the most part,” Wei said. “They’re not cramming into subways, they’re not cramming into work places, bars, restaurants, gyms in the same way. This feels manageable compared to the spring.”
Dr. Teresa Amato, the director of emergency medicine at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills-Northwell Health, said the number of Covid patients was in the single digits around a month ago and has crept its way into double-digits but is not doubling daily the way it did in the spring.
“I actually feel like we’re in a much better position than we were back in the spring,” she said.
Amato said there had been an uptick 10 days after Halloween with people saying they had been attending parties. The doctor expects another uptick around 10 days after Thanksgiving but one that’s still manageable.
“We did it before and we’ll do it again if we need to,” she said. “We are way more knowledgeable than we were before.”
Wei added, “We know so much more about the disease.”
During the worst of the pandemic, Wei said, initially the thought was if someone’s oxygen saturation was low they should put the patient on a ventilator.
“But we quickly learned that many of the patients that went onto a ventilator never came off the ventilator,” he said.
The hospital is switching to using high-flow nasal cannula, a heated and humidified system that allows prescribed fractions of inspired oxygen levels to be delivered at high flow rates.
Continuous positive airway pressure and bilevel positive airway pressure are also given “under isolation tents in a safe way,” Wei said.
Wei and Amato said at the beginning there was concern about the machines aerosolizing and spreading the virus around the room or area where a patient was.
“We found better ways now where we can get patients onto those kinds of devices but decrease the amount of aerosolization just by modifying the actual equipment,” Amato said.
Both doctors said dexamethasone has been shown to help hospitalized patients and also noted placing patients on their stomachs, a process known as proning, helps with respiratory issues.
“Simple things like putting people on their bellies and on their sides actually help them oxygenate better,” Amato said.
Each hospital still has plenty of capacity for patients, according to the doctors.
“Having enough room for patients isn’t just having room for patients, it’s how many rooms you have, the space, the equipment you have and the staff you need to take care of patients,” Amato said.
She said the Forest Hills hospital has plenty of room and enough personal protective equipment to last several months, adding that hospital leadership meets three times a day to review resources, beds, equipment and staffing.
Wei said the Elmhurst hospital has capacity for 100 more patients without having to shift and rearrange things the way they were done in the spring.
He said the NYC Health + Hospitals system has planned all summer in case of another heavy surge and that there are steps to move patients around earlier and relying on the five trauma centers in the system, with more resources and staff.
Amato said the Northwell system became fully automated and that moving patients around would be much easier than it was months ago.
She said there is better determination of who can receive care at home and who needs to be in the hospital.
Looking to avoid a burden on the healthcare system, Gov. Cuomo recently said hospitals should recruit retired doctors to come back to work.
Wei said the hospital brought back some retirees in the spring.
“Because we were the only city surging in the United States, they were like, ‘I can’t sit here wherever I’m living, another state, and see people suffering.’ They got on planes and they wanted to volunteer,” he said.
However, many were not used for direct patient care. “By nature of being retired they generally fall into the high-risk age group,” he said.
Caring Connections was one program some returning retirees were part of as patients could only speak to loved ones on the phone or a video call. “One of the most heartbreaking parts of the spring surge was, for everyone’s safety, no visitation,” Wei said, noting that staff would help patients communicate.
Amato said Northwell has used nurses from outside the area who came in through an agency, something that will happen again if needed. “Usually you need more nurses than you need physicians,” she said.
Wei said younger people are getting the virus and the hospital is not seeing as many people from nursing homes.
“The most vulnerable age groups are most vigilant about sheltering in place and limiting contact,” he said.
Amato added, “It looks like the vaccine is on the horizon but we have to be vigilant now. It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon, and I know the fatigue is there. I know people are very tired of it but if we can social distance, wear our masks and really try to keep apart as much as we could that would help.”
