Mount Sinai and the union representing resident doctors and interns at NYC Heath + Hospitals/Elmhurst have come to a contract agreement that ended a three-day strike that began Monday morning.
The approximately 165 members of the Committee for Interns and Residents union are employed by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and had been working on an expired contract since last July.
They had been seeking pay parity with Mount Sinai residents and interns in Manhattan.
“In addition to wage increases of 18 percent over three years, retroactive to November 2022, their tentative agreement includes a $2,000 ratification bonus, an enforceable agreement to negotiate on hazard pay, a meal allowance that reaches parity with Mount Sinai Hospital residents, and the creation of a transportation committee,” the CIR said in a statement on its website.
The doctors also will receive a chief differential pay of $3,500, holiday pay and increased leave time. The contract will expire on June 30, 2025.
“We are pleased that Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai with the support of the NYC Health + Hospitals Corporation reached a tentative agreement with CIR,” Mount Sinai said in an email.
“The proposed agreement is fair, responsible, and puts patients and residents’ educational training first,” the healthcare system’s administration said. “We want to express our thanks to everyone working at both Mount Sinai and Elmhurst this week for their dedication to patient care during this strike.”
The residents and interns were scheduled to return to work at Elmhurst effective 7 a.m. today, May 25.
The medics set up picket lines across from the hospital at 7 a.m. this past Monday for what was to be a strike of up to five days.
The CIR is a unit of SEIU Healthcare. Residents are doctors who still are completing their training. Interns are training as they complete their schooling.
No other unit at Elmhurst Hospital, or other NYC Health + Hospitals facility, was affected by the strike.
Dr. Joya Dupre, a resident in internal medicine who has been at Elmhurst since 2021, told the Chronicle Monday morning that doctors had been working without a contract since July 2022.
“We need a salary that lets us keep up with the cost of living, pay rent, groceries, lets us care for our children and families,” she said.
The union asserted that first-year Elmhurst residents made $7,000 less per year than comparable nonunion personnel in Manhattan, and would have fallen behind by $11,000 — $68,000 per year as opposed to $79,000 — when new agreements kick in elsewhere in the coming months.
Dupre said it is easy for doctors to build up $500,000 in loans for their eduction and training.
Several on the picket line carried signs or spoke of the fact that Elmhurst physicians were the first and often last line of defense in the section of New York City that was the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.
