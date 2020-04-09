Dr. Jason Shatkin, a pulmonology critical care specialist at Valley Hospital in New Jersey and Howard Beach native, got very personal during a CNN interview last week on his experiences fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
When CNN anchor Kate Bolduan asked him about his experiences as a parent on the frontlines of the public health crisis, Shatkin’s thoughts jumped to his 4-year-old son.
“My greatest fear is I’m going to be nothing more than a fleeting memory to him. That he’ll never remember who I am, because who remembers anything at 4 years old?” said Shatkin.
His candor reflects the mental health toll of the risk that medical professionals across the country are facing daily. Shatkin lived in Lindenwood until he was 21, and since becoming a doctor, has been working in Valley Hospital in Paramus, NJ, for nearly two decades.
Now, as a father of nine, with a wife who also works in the medical field, Shatkin said that nothing could have prepared him for the risks of the pandemic.
“We’ve never seen anything like this,” he told the Chronicle in an interview.
Shatkin said his experiences in New Jersey mirror the reports he’s seeing of the overrun hospital system in Queens.
“I don’t recognize the hospital that I’ve been attending to for the last 17 years,” Shatkin said.
Plastic bags full of discarded N95 masks hang from the windows. Patients, some of whom Shatkin has known for years, are dying at his hospital daily. Though Valley Hospital’s ventilator supply is not quite as bare as some of what New York City’s hospitals are reporting, Shatkin has noticed that when patients do go on ventilators, they do dramatically worse initially — a uniquely threatening trait of the novel coronavirus.
In his role as a critical care doctor, Shatkin has begun to take on a caseload of about 100 patients per day. While that number is astronomical, Shatkin said that the level of courage it takes to do his responsibilities is “nothing compared to the nurses.”
“They’re cleaning their diapers, they’re changing their urine. They’re suctioning the patients. They are right in their faces,” he said.
Unlike other kinds of first responders, hospital staff were not prepared for the fatal risks of the coronavirus, Shatkin said.
“We’re not adrenaline junkies,” he said. “We didn’t go into medicine so that we could expose ourselves to life-threatening illnesses. We went into medicine so that we can take care of life-threatening illnesses. And yes, we understand that there is a potential for exposure, but that there would be adequate and sufficient personal protective equipment to protect us.”
While Shatkin has always kept a journal for times of emotional turmoil in his life, it has become especially important to chronicle his experiences lately.
His first entry as the coronavirus swept the hospital: “I go to sleep at night. I dream of anything, anything at all. But it’s when I wake up that the nightmare begins.”
While Shatkin has seen the rate of hospital admissions start to slow, perhaps signaling a flattening of the curve, he’s afraid the death toll will not start to ebb for the immediate future.
“It’s an attack on our way of life,” he said. “And it gets us when we’re at our best — when we’re visiting people, when we’re hugging our loved ones, when we’re taking care of the sick — we are at our best. And we are being attacked for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.