Diwali, one of the holiest days of the year for hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers, is officially a city public school holiday, Mayor Adams announced at City Hall on Monday, June 26.
Adams was accompanied by Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) at the City Hall announcement. Rajkumar has been a champion of the bill authorizing the holiday, having advocated for it since she took office. They were joined by members of the South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities, as well as other elected officials that had joined the Diwali holiday fight.
Rajkumar, Adams and city Schools Chancellor David Banks first announced their vision to establish the Diwali school holiday in October of last year.
Both houses of the state Legislature passed the Diwali bill on June 12, 2023 in the final hours of Albany’s regular 2023 session.
The bill is still awaiting Gov. Hochul’s signature.
A representative from Hochul’s office could not confirm to the Chronicle whether she intends to sign it, but city officials believe she will.
Rajkumar aide Jacob Gross said the assemblywoman has spoken personally with Hochul about the bill, and that the governor is “excited” about the Diwali school holiday.
“We feel confident that the governor is going to sign this bill into law,” Adams said at City Hall on Monday.
Until now, when Diwali fell on a school day, families had to choose between sending their children to school or celebrating the day together.
This year, Diwali falls on Nov. 12, a weekend day, so there will be no need for a day off of school. But students will get one for it when the time comes.
Though there was initially speculation as to how the holiday would fit on the school calendar, it was confirmed that officials eliminated Brooklyn-Queens Day (also known as “Anniversary Day”) from the calendar so students could still meet the required 180 days of school.
“This is what victory looks like. This is what victory feels like,” Rajkumar said at City Hall. “Today, we say to over 600,000 Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Jain Americans: We see you,” she said. “Today, we say to families from India, Guyana, Trinidad, Nepal and Bangladesh: We recognize you.”
Adams also praised state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) for carrying the bill in the Senate.
“This is a victory not only for the men and women of the Indian community and all communities that celebrate Diwali, but it’s a victory for New York,” Mayor Adams said at City Hall.
“This push to establish Diwali as a public school holiday has been a long and arduous one, but Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar, Mayor Adams and all our faith leaders deserve tremendous credit for their persistence in making this day a reality. Congratulations to all our families who celebrate the Festival of Lights — may this fall’s Diwali be the most joyous yet,” Borough President Donovan Richards said in a written statement.
“I’m happy for all the children and the families and the communities of New York City who are going to learn about the depth and the heritage and the history of this community,” Banks said in a statement.
