The state Legislature was hard at work last Saturday morning, passing two bills that honor both Diwali and Lunar New Year as school holidays.
Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) authored the bill to designate Diwali, one of the holiest days of the year for hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers, as a public school holiday.
In previous iterations of the bill, Diwali took the place of Brooklyn-Queens Day (also known as Anniversary Day) as a school holiday. The bill was since amended to keep both holidays.
Diwali is a celebration of light over darkness and good over evil, originating in South Asia. It is one of the most sacred holidays for over 200,000 Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist New Yorkers. The day is marked by huge celebrations in the South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities.
As of now, when Diwali falls on a school day, families have to choose between sending their children to school or celebrating the day together.
Following passage of her bill, Rajkumar said in a prepared statement, “Nothing can stop a community whose time has come. People said this would be impossible, but we made it happen. To everyone who believed in the power of the possible — whether in the legislature, the streets of Queens, or all around the world, this victory is yours.”
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven), the bill’s Senate sponsor, said, “I am thankful for my colleagues in the Senate who supported the passage of my bill (S7475) designating Diwali a school holiday in New York City before the Senate legislative session ended.”
The bill now moves to Gov. Hochul’s desk. A representative from Hochul’s office confirmed it will reach her desk within the next few days, but could not say if she intends to sign it. Rajkumar’s senior advisor Jacob Gross said the assemblywoman has spoken personally with Hochul about the bill, and that the governor is “excited” about the Diwali school holiday.
While Lunar New Year is already a public school holiday in New York City, the new bill will designate it as such statewide, allowing students across the Empire State to enjoy the holiday at home with their families.
The Lunar New Year bill was led by the Asian Pacific American Task Force, co-chaired by Assemblymembers Zohran Mamdani (D-Astoria) and Grace Lee (D-Manhattan, Brooklyn).
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) released a statement saying, “I’m proud New York State is providing the time needed for students and their families to honor and celebrate Lunar New Year. New York has the second largest Asian population in the country, and it’s time we provide them with the time others are given to celebrate and spend time with family.”
Lunar New Year is an important holiday to East and Southeast Asian cultures all over the world. New York State has the second-largest Asian population in the country, with nearly two million residents. Lunar New Year marks the first new moon of the lunar calendar, and is typically celebrated between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20, depending on the lunar calendar.
If the bills are signed by Hochul, they will become law on July 1.
