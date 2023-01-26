The push to make Diwali a school holiday in New York City public schools continued in Albany on Tuesday as lawmakers and residents rallied in support of the proposed legislation.
“We have never seen such enthusiasm for this cause,” said Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), the sponsor of the bill, on the Million Dollar Staircase of the New York State Capitol Building.
“We stand here today as proud Americans and we are here to say that Diwali is an American holiday,” she continued.
Dubbed Diwali Lobby Day with a hashtag on Twitter, the gathering represented the latest push to make the Festival of Lights a school holiday, an effort which has failed in the past.
“The time has come to recognize over 200,000 Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and Buddhist New Yorkers,” Rajkumar has said. “To these communities, New York State says ‘We see you.’ After two decades of advocacy by the South Asian diaspora in New York City, our time has come.”
Rajkumar first introduced her legislation in 2021. State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) had introduced a similar bill in 2015.
Last October, Mayor Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks announced their support of the state legislation.
State law requires 180 days of instruction and there was no room for an additional day off, so the move took collaboration between school, city and state officials. Rajkumar worked with the mayor to propose that Anniversary Day, also known as Brooklyn-Queens Day, be replaced with Diwali.
The bill must first be passed this session in order to be enacted.
In the Assembly, Rajkumar has many co-sponsors, including Queens Assemblymembers Steven Raga (D-Woodside), Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside), Catalina Cruz (D-Corona), Khaleel Anderson (D-Far Rockaway) and Zohran Mamdani (D-Astoria), who all joined her on Tuesday.
“For too long, our communities, the South Asian communities, have been recognized in symbolism and not in substance,” said Mamdani at the event.
He continued, “What has not been able to be done by this mayor, or the last mayor and by New York City, we will finish it here in Albany.”
Raga tweeted after the event, “It is time that New York recognizes Diwali as a school holiday and that we stand with our South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities.”
The Senate version of the bill was introduced by state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) and has state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing) as its sole co-sponsor.
