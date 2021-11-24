Queens parents are divided in yet another policy debate that comes after 11th-hour announcements from Mayor de Blasio.
Almost a year ago, officials announced that they would end all “geographic screens” or priorities that give preference to students who live within a district or borough.
Now, the mayor is reconsidering the decision following outcry, especially in Queens where many parents say schools are already too overcrowded and their children have to commute too far.
Granting priorities in the high school admissions process ensures communities access to local schools. But those in favor of eliminating geographic preferences argue that they hinder diversity and integration.
“We’re not ready to give you the final answer, but we will soon, because I understand parents are looking ahead to the next school year in September,” the mayor said Monday on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show.”
“We’re trying to make sure that there’s an opportunity for all. We’re trying to break down some of the barriers of the past and have, you know, diverse, high-quality schools for everyone. But this is a valid concern. I’ve certainly heard it from parents in Queens, about wanting to know there are local options available.”
The Citywide Council on High Schools put forward a “working draft” of a resolution last Thursday opposing the removal of priorities and also demanding “immediate” construction of more high schools in Queens.
The resolution stated that since Queens operates at 112 percent capacity, exceeds enrollment by 8,849 seats and has over 12,000 students who must commute to other boroughs, the council opposes the removal of priorities until new high schools are built to relieve overcrowding.
The CCHS joins the Queens High School Presidents’ Council and CEC 26 in their opposition to the move.
“It’s really unfair to the high school students in Queens,” said Nancy Northrop, a parent leader here, in the CCHS Zoom meeting last Thursday. “It’s too big a burden for them to bear.”
Debbie Kross added, “I am the parent of an eighth-grader and I’m losing it ... It’s simply not acceptable for all the parents in the city that are trying to plan.”
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) joined the meeting and said, “I do think that there’s a great deal of Manhattan-centric thinking here, thinking that all these high school students are old enough to just hop on the bus or subway, and it’s a pretty quick commute to the school.”
He told the Chronicle that geographic priorities “need to remain indefinitely — especially in Queens.”
“Coupled with the problem of seat shortage is the transportation shortage,” Liu said.
Although most parents agreed with the need for new high schools to be built, some members and participants still have questions and issues with the resolution.
Jonathan Greenberg is the president of CEC 30 and father of a seventh-grader.
He disagrees with the way the resolution states that 12,000 high school students “must” commute out of the borough and said that the resolution seemed “emotional.”
“It’s just not how our high school process works,” he said. “We have more students traveling to other boroughs because we don’t have enough spots in our high schools but many students really do choose schools outside of Queens,” he said.
“A lot of them end up going to high school in other neighborhoods because they found a school that offers something they are interested in and meets their particular needs.”
Greenberg said that the data is exaggerated and does not give insight into how many students are reluctantly leaving the borough.
But having a child in middle school is not really what drove him to partake in the meeting, he said.
“I’m interested and invested in making our schools integrated ... I’m also invested in having a public discourse that is transparent and honest and this resolution did not feel totally transparent and honest.”
Shino Tanikawa is the elected public advocate for the CCHS and agrees that students’ choice also influences that data. Although she lives in District 2 in Manhattan, Queens overcrowding has always stood out to her.
She draws the distinction between schools giving district priority versus a guarantee as well as a borough-wide priority.
“This makes it so complicated in terms of understanding what the impact of removing these geographic priorities and guarantees will do to students,” Tanikawa said.
She said the issue of equity is present when looking at which districts do not have zoned high schools, such as District 29, which covers Southeast Queens. District 26, however, has three of the 22 high schools citywide that still have geographic priorities: Cardozo, Bayside and Francis Lewis high schools.
“There are all sorts of related problems with overcrowded schools, and I am all for addressing that. But that is not directly related to geographic priorities,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.