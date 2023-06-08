A key theme throughout the 53rd graduation commencement at York College, held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, LI, on Thursday, was diversity of background and education.
CUNY Chancellor Félix Matos Rodriguez was not able to attend the ceremony in person, but he did share a video message that was played on a jumbotron for the 1,084 graduates.
“Five hundred and sixty-one of you arrived at York as transfer students and 200 of you were born outside the U.S.,” Rodriguez said. “Many of you, I know, are the first in your family to earn a college degree. For some the road to graduation was a long one with many twists and turns.”
City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), who took a few courses at York College, understood Rodriguez well as she attended classes on a variety of subjects there before earning a degree in psychology at Spelman College.
“York College was being built up back then and I had to walk through many construction sites,” Adams said. “My schedule was so vast it encompassed everything from music theory to English literature to psychology to mathematical statistics and more. Yes, I was very confused, y’all.”
Adams did not go to York College alone. After raising her and her sister, her father went back to school and earned a degree in economics at the CUNY institution in 1981. In 2020, he passed away from Covid-19.
“Today, I present to you my dad’s yearbook,” Adams said to York College President Berenecea Johnson Eanes, who was left teary-eyed. “I dedicate this family heirloom to you and the archives of our beloved York College. With this dedication, I commemorate my beloved father.”
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, the son of a Jamaican immigrant, said he understood what many of the graduates felt.
“I’m the first to graduate both high school and college in my family,” Richards said. “I know that sense of accomplishment you all feel ... As I look around at you extraordinary graduates, I see the richness of the culture of our borough.”
Receiving the school’s highest honor, the president’s medal, was another 1981 alum, Dr. Deborah Persaud, director of the Division of Pediatric and Infectious Diseases at Johns Hopkins University.
“Dr. Persaud received her bachelor of science in chemistry from York College,” Eanes said. “She committed her professional pursuits toward changing the course of HIV infection in children globally.”
Earlier this year, the HIV research specialist and her colleagues led a study that reported on the first women to be in remission and likely cured of the disease via a specialized stem cell transplantation.
“I stand before you today as a testament of the American dream,” said Persaud, a Guyanese immigrant who came to the U.S. six months after finishing high school in her home country, with her transcript in hand. “Forty-six years ago — don’t do the math — the open admissions policy of York College is what gave me that passport.”
Nish-Hoa Mullings, the student government president, said that many of the students had a lot to adjust to, including the pandemic, which hit during their freshman year.
“Many of us had to reflect and find the courage to hold on,” Mullings said. “One of my best decisions during my time at York was joining the Student Government Association. It was my newly found community amidst the chaos of navigating life through the pandemic ... It reminded me that we are one York.”
The highest academic achiever at York was valedictorian Lydia Chamberlain, an immigrant from rural Jamaica. After leaving a thriving teaching career in the island country, she enrolled at the CUNY school as a health education major. The substitute teacher intends to get a doctorate in mathematics education.
“Our reasons for choosing York are as diverse as our faces,” Chamberlin said. “Yet today we gather here to celebrate our achievements ... Friends, we should be proud of attainment. It was our hard work, dedication and commitment to obtaining our degrees that have ensured that we are all gathered here today.”
Other notable guests, students and faculty included Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton); salutatorian Victoria Persaud; parent and child graduates Amrita Seegobind and her son Simeon Seegobind, and Shana Corbett and her daughter Samori Ferdinand; national anthem singer Samuel Guillaume; CUNY ROTC’s color guard; and associate professor Lindamichelle Baron, who served as the mistress of ceremonies. Marzena Ksepka, the parent of Iga Flores, a student who died earlier this year, received her daughter’s posthumous degree.
