The Metropolitan Transit Authority continued its series of bus redesign meetings last week, this time in northern Queens’ Community Districts 7 and 8.
In hopes of speeding up trips and redistributing service where needed, the MTA has proposed several reroutings and new routes, and in some cases, eliminating lines with infrequent use.
Both CD 7 and CD 8’s meetings — on May 10 and 12, respectively — had high turnout; 110 people attended the CD 7 meeting.
Among the most notable changes in the area are those on the table for the Q17. As opposed to northbound buses ending in Downtown Flushing, the route would be extended north into College Point, ending at Poppenhusen Avenue and 119th Street. In the other direction, however, the Q17 would end at 193rd Street and Union Turnpike. The discontinued service would be covered by the proposed Q75. The new route would also feature additional rush service between College Point and Flushing so as to connect riders to the 7 train faster.
Many residents were not on board with that idea. Several said they would rather take the bus than the subway, citing safety concerns.
“If there’s no alternate route to Downtown Manhattan, other than the train station ... my wife would have to take three trains just to get downtown in a safe manner,” one resident said. “Right now taking the trains, it’s a risk. It’s life or death right now.”
He added that the 7 train is already “packed” as is.
Another resident, who said she lives in College Point and teaches at Robert F. Kennedy Community High School in Kew Gardens Hills, pointed out that rerouting the Q17 would require those heading farther south on Kissena Boulevard to transfer, noting that many students and seniors rely on that route.
“You’re sort of making it more difficult for everybody, and not everybody likes Flushing,” she said. “I’ll tell you, people hate — I hate — waiting in Flushing. I do not want to stand in Flushing waiting with a bunch of people.”
Among CD 8 residents, most of the concerns were in regard to the express routes in the area. Though the route for the QM6 is not changing, peak buses headed into Manhattan would come every 20 minutes and midday, would come every 90 minutes, as opposed to the existing route’s 16 and 60 minutes, respectively.
One resident was particularly skeptical of that decision.
“This is New York City — this is not like some rural town in like New Jersey or Pennsylvania [where getting] a bus every 90 minutes make sense,” he said. “A bus every 90 minutes? People are not going to rely on that.”
Failing to see the point of such infrequent arrivals, he instead suggested that resources go toward the QM4, which is slated to cut all of its off-peak service.
Bus workshops for several community districts have yet to be held. To sign up for an upcoming meeting, visit bit.ly/3EzQAE8. To view the full redesign proposal, go to new.mta.info/project/queens-bus-network-redesign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.