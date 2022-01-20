Two days after a deadly fire tore through a Bronx apartment building, Phoebe Grant-Robinson, principal of the Randolph Holder School for Social Justice, PS 253, organized a donation drive that united District 27 in an effort to assist survivors. More than 20 schools participated in the “D27 SCEWP’s it up & Delivers” drive. The supplies were delivered to the Bronx Field Support Center last Friday.
SCEWP is a D27 acronym that stands for Self-Regulation and Student Agency, Communication/Collaboration, Engagement and Empathy, Work Habits/Organization, Persistence and Perseverance.
Grant-Robinson coordinated transportation with the NYPD’s 101st Precinct and detectives and the Ozone Park Block Association donated U-Hauls.
“Every child in the city is a resident of not simply the borough but the City’s Department of Education,” said Grant-Robinson. “And so we’re all connected and binded together.”
“The fact that this all came together in time for Martin Luther King weekend was just profound,” she added.
The student government and Key Club organized the drive for Scholars’ Academy.
“It was amazing to see how our community was able to help in such a quick and timely manner,” said Ehidiamen A., a senior at the school and member of the Borough and Chancellor’s Student Advisory Council.
Amanda P. is the Key Club secretary and Community Education Council 27 student representative. “When we heard about what was happening in the Bronx, we united the community as quickly as possible to promote the donation drive,” she said. “We had to work very fast and efficiently.”
The students groups and faculty gathered toiletries, cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, socks, bedding and much more.
— Deirdre Bardolf
