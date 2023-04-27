About 45 North and Northeast Queens residents heard what made for an entertaining debate as the Douglaston Civic Association hosted its candidates night last week.
While the Democratic primary for City Council District 19 was the main event, the opening act, in a way, seemed to color the rest of the evening as Judge George Grasso made his pitch for Queens district attorney. Though he is challenging DA Melinda Katz in the Democratic primary, he intends to run on the Public Safety party line to stay on the ballot should he lose. Katz’s absence from the event was noticed, and became a point of discussion later on.
That was in part because former Councilman and state Sen. Tony Avella said he is supporting Katz over Grasso; land use expert Paul Graziano is informally running with Grasso. Asked about his choice, Avella noted that he’d served with Katz in the City Council. “Do I agree with everything she does? Of course not,” he said. “My old boss, [Mayor] Ed Koch, had a saying: ‘If you believe with me eight out of 10 times, vote for me. If you believe with me 10 out of 10 times, you’re crazy.’”
That did not seem to convince many in attendance.
Though Avella and Graziano have already established themselves this campaign season, last Tuesday’s debate for many served as an introduction to Christopher Bae, a prosecutor and former assistant district attorney under Katz, who entered the race in February. Bae, who has lived in the Bayside area his entire life, leaned on that experience last week, noting how bail reform and changes to discovery laws drastically changed his job.
“Me and my colleagues were in the trenches ... But it was only now when I said, ‘You know what? This is not right,’” he said. “The messaging was all wrong. How can we say that we have to defund the police when we should be telling our officers we’re going to give you all the resources you need to tackle this heavily?”
Though Graziano has made a name for himself in his crusade against overdevelopment, most recently fighting against Gov. Hochul’s housing compact, which will not be in the state’s final budget, he was brief on that topic, saying, “My ideology is neighborhood — whatever’s good for our neighborhood is the thing that I support.”
Despite being at a debate among Democratic primary candidates, Avella made clear that Graziano and Bae were not his concern. “The key here is not the Democratic primary — at least not for us Democrats — the key here is to get rid of Vickie Paladino,” Avella said, referring to the sitting Republican councilmember. He continued to call out Paladino’s history of xenophobic comments, calling her “an embarrassment,” before adding, “If I thought for a second that there was a more qualified candidate to win in the general election, I wouldn’t be running.”
Graziano took the debate as an opportunity to call Avella’s track record into question, including his decision to join the Independent Democratic Conference when he was still in Albany. “The problem is Tony joined the IDC. If he had not joined the IDC, he still would be in the Senate today,” he said. “I think that this calls to the problem of my opponent, which is that he has always been interested in his own self-interest beyond the public interest.”
Avella objected to that, noting he declined to take the extra money granted to lawmakers throughout his time in office.
Bae did not seem to buy that, chiming in with, “There’s a clear difference between a career public servant versus a career politician.”
Among several issues raised during the debate was Medicare Advantage, the healthcare plan Mayor Adams seeks to put in place for public retirees.
Graziano has been outspoken about his opposition to that, and reiterated that last Tuesday. Avella said during the debate that the United Federation Teachers, which ultimately supported the plan despite member concerns, “was wrong on that issue.”
Bae, on the other hand, said, “I fully support UFT and I see that UFT came out on the other side of that issue. So I will speak with those folks over there to see exactly why they came to that conclusion and get back to you.”
The candidates still have two months before they reach the finish line: The primary election is on June 27.
