A licensed recreational marijuana dispensary is slated to open on the border of Bayside and Oakland Gardens after Community Board 11’s Public Safety and Licensing Committee voted to approve an application for one at its July 26 meeting.
According to CB 11 Chair Paul DiBenedetto, the establishment will be the first legal recreational dispensary in the area.
In this case, the full community board does not need to vote on the committee’s recommendation. Barring any hiccups, DiBenedetto told the Chronicle, the store is expected to open its doors sometime in September.
The dispensary will be housed in the former Flex Hot Yoga studio at 221-50 Horace Harding Expy. — just a few blocks away from Cardozo High School. That was at the heart of many of the concerns some committee members raised during the meeting.
Namely, some worried about the appeal of a dispensary to Cardozo students, who, being under 21, cannot legally use or purchase marijuana products.
That was not lost on Sean Kang, the recipient of the store’s license, in part because he is a Cardozo graduate himself.
In accordance with state guidelines, Kang noted the dispensary will not have any signage that might be appealing to minors.
“We can’t put anything that attracts kids — no cartoons, the sign can’t ... have a neon color. It’s got to be flat, block letters, two signs only. It’s going to say the name, and then ‘cannabis dispensary,’” he told the committee. He added that the windows will be frosted.
Kang assured the committee that there will be security guards out front at all times. They will also check IDs. Additionally, all customers will need to enter a waiting room where their IDs will be scanned for background checks. Only after that process, which could take as long as 15 minutes, will customers be able to enter the store itself. IDs will be checked a third time when purchasing products at the register.
Kang also said he is adding a separate door for customers to exit, complete with a buzzer system, so as to prevent people from entering from the waiting room before they are permitted to do so.
DiBenedetto was impressed with how thorough Kang and his team were.
“They have crossed every T and dotted every I,” he told the Chronicle after the committee meeting. “I felt it was a good thing. I mean, marijuana is legal now, it’s been decriminalized, and you’re allowed to get these licenses from the state.”
In his view, allowing for more legal shops like Kang’s to open will help stop the proliferation of illegal ones.
Others in attendance at the July 26 meeting, like Committee Chair Jack Fried and District Manager Joe Marziliano, were wary of students gathering outside the dispensary after school, as that has been an issue at nearby establishments in the past.
“They close still during dismissal, because it’s such a congregation point for the majority of the high school leaving,” Marziliano said.
In order to mitigate that, the committee approved the application on the condition that the dispensary close from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. on school days. Kang also said that the sidewalk outside the building is private property.
In the days since the committee gave the green light, however, a state Supreme Court ruling halted the opening of dispensaries and issuing of licenses for new ones due to a lawsuit. It is not clear whether that will delay the Northeast Queens shop’s opening.
