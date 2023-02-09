Community Board 10 voted unanimously to submit comment to the Office of Cannabis Management that includes recommendations that dispensaries be kept a certain distance away from bars and to consider nearby homes.
“We have enough issues outside of the bars with people just smoking cigarettes ... we don’t need people out there smoking the pot they just bought down the block,” said Chair Betty Braton at last Thursday’s meeting.
A public comment period is open until Feb. 13 to weigh in on proposed regulations.
State law already says that dispensaries cannot be on the same road and within 500 feet of a school or 200 feet of a house of worship.
“We will draft the comment and send it to the cannabis management people stating our opinions on how we think this should proceed and hopefully they will develop rules that will work,” Braton said.
Community boards will be able to support or oppose applications for marijuana licenses, similar to how they do with State Liquor Authority applications, she explained.
Applicants must notify the municipality in which the dispensary would be located at least 30 days before it enters into any agreement.
“We now have to figure out how we’re going to respond to those,” Braton said.
The board stopped holding public hearings on SLA applications because it found that its requests were being ignored, she explained, but it plans to hold them for cannabis licenses.
“Until we have a grasp on what the procedure is going to be at the state level, we will hold the public hearing in regard to any cannabis license that we receive.”
She did, however, make a motion to automatically recommend against any applicants that do not notify the board within 30 days and hopes that it could be even more notice.
“If you’re not going to follow the rules about notification, it’s hard for us to make the assumption that you’ll follow the other rules,” Braton stated.
The OCM has a checklist for issuing licenses. Municipal feedback is analyzed, according to its website, and includes the impact on a locality, considering noise, odor and traffic.
No applications have been submitted within CB 10’s area yet although some shops have been busted illegally selling cannabis products.
In other board news, at a recent Queens Borough Board budget hearing with Borough President Donovan Richards, CB 10 District Manager Karyn Petersen outlined the board’s capital budget priorities, which focused on the construction of new schools, the addition of police in the 106th Precinct and moving forward on resiliency projects throughout the area.
During the board’s meeting Thursday, Braton read aloud the testimony as well as the written comment that was included with it.
“For a number of years, projects to address tidal flooding in our board area have been among our top 10 expense budget priorities and they are still there,” Braton said.
“Despite the passage of time and efforts by city government to fund and build much-needed projects, very little resilient infrastructure-related projects that would directly benefit our residents and protect their homes have been constructed,” she continued.
One project on the board’s priority list since Superstorm Sandy is the bulkheading of city-owned dead ends and other properties that abut Shellbank and Hawtree basins.
The board also urged Richards to advocate for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects that would protect communities, including the tentatively selected plan to install flood gates and storm surge barriers to nearby waters.
Braton, Petersen and Frank Dardani, chair of the board’s Public Safety Committee, analyzed 311 complaints for the area.
Of approximately 26,000 complaints, 96 percent dealt with illegal parking, blocked driveways, abandoned vehicles and noise.
“We may be a very diverse district but no matter where you are in the district, those concerns appear to be the same,” Braton said, adding that a better system is needed for noise complaints.
Capt. Jerome Bacchi, commanding officer of the 106th Precinct, followed with a crime update and acknowledged that the precinct gets thousands of calls for abandoned vehicles each year but there is not enough space to store them.
Eight cars left running were stolen so far this year. That happened last winter, too, he said, and perpetrators were as young as 14- and 16-years-old.
Felony assaults are up, Bacchi said, because there is an increase in domestic violence — those incidents are up 20 percent.
The 106th Precinct’s domestic violence officer can be reached at (718) 845-2227 and the city’s 24-hour domestic violence hotline is 1 (800) 621-HOPE.
“If you’re an offender or you know an offender that needs help, help is available,” said Bacchi.
“Maybe you need anger management or maybe there are other issues in the relationship, maybe somebody’s unemployed and it’s financial stress or substance abuse ... we can refer you to services,” he said.
