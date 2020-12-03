If you’re a cyclist or just know one, Citi Bike is offering $30 discounts on one-year memberships in the bicycle-sharing service through Sunday, Dec. 6.
The $179 e-gift certificate memberships will be available for $149, allowing the buyer or recipient to have full membership.
Benefits for members include:
• 45-minute “Classic” rides;
• discounted rides for friends and family;
• no payment of $2 unlocking fees; and
• savings of 50 percent per minute when using the e-bikes.
“With more New Yorkers turning to Citi Bike to help them explore their city, exercise and commute, it’s the prefect time to gift an annual membership to your family or friend,” the company said in an email.
Citi Bike has dozens of Queens locations in Astoria, Long Island City, Sunnyside and Ridgewood.
Information on the discounted memberships, other costs, bike locations throughout the city and more can be found online at citibikenyc.com.
