An art show set for this weekend is special in at least two ways: It’s been in the works for three years — delayed by the virus — and it features artists who have intellectual and developmental disabilities but don’t let that hinder their drive to create.
The show is named “Beyond Limitations” and it’s set for 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Young Israel of Sunnyside, located at 43-01 46 St. and reached at (718) 786-4103. Attendance is free, with the works for sale.
“This exhibit focuses on bringing the Queens community together by sharing creativity, joy and passion for art,” the organizers say in an announcement. “Its main mission is to promote interactions and projects focused on care and connection.”
Featured are works by eight Queens artists who are in AHRC NYC’s Queens Adult Day Services program: Sydney Buford, Kevin Caamano, Adam Felderman, Rudy Hurtarte, Sharon Jackson, Gilbert “Junior” Laury, Shi Shuo Wang and Jose Zambrano.
“It’s no different in my mind than giving any other community artists exposure,” said organizer Betty-Ann Hogan. Her son, Adam Felderman, once sold two works at an exhibit at the same time that her art was in a different show — but drew no buyers. “They may have deficits in other areas, but in this area, they don’t.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.