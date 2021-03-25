Some people want to see Gov. Cuomo stripped of his emergency powers.
Others just want to strip.
Four Queens strip clubs are suing Cuomo and the State Liquor Authority to allow exotic dancing at their businesses for the first time since the start of Covid.
NYC Gentlemen’s Club, Starlet’s, Sugar Daddy’s Gentlemen’s Club and Gallagher’s 2000 filed the joint suit as the city continues reopening but the strip clubs remain closed.
The lawsuit states that the venues have been closed “while comparable businesses, including jazz clubs, axe throwing venues, night clubs, billiards halls, ping pong rooms, weddings in catering halls and restaurants and bars with ‘live music’” remain open.
“They felt like the only thing left was to file a lawsuit,” James Mermigis, the lawyer representing the business owners, told the Chronicle Monday. “They’ve been waiting patiently.”
Strip clubs are licensed as bars, restaurants and taverns and are allowed to open in that capacity, though the dancing portion of the business is not allowed.
“Nobody’s going to go there if there’s no exotic dancing,” Mermigis said.
According to the lawsuit, the plantiffs are prepared to impose stringent health protocols, including daily temperature checks of guests and employees and requiring them to wear masks, if not much else.
The club owners have installed air purifiers and MERV-13 filters, according to the lawsuit. Breathing can get a little heavy.
A spokesperson for Cuomo said exotic dancing is not comparable to bowling or axe throwing because dancers make money and tips from mingling with patrons and that the entertainment offered is exactly what the health measures are intended to prevent.
“This law firm has filed multiple suits attempting to undermine our science-based public health measures, which have successfully resulted in reduced Covid-19 positivity rates across New York during this deadly pandemic, and we fully intend to defend our actions,” spokesman Jack Sterne said. “While we are working to reopen as many facets of the economy as quickly and safely as possible, science, data, and common sense dictate that exotic dancing is not allowable at this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.