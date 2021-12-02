Bishop Robert Brennan on Tuesday was installed as the eighth bishop of the Diocese of Brooklyn at a Mass at the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn.
Timothy Cardinal Dolan, archbishop of New York, and Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States of America, officiated the Installation Mass. Brennan, who led the Diocese of Columbus, Ohio, since 2019, was named by Pope Francis to succeed Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio back in September.
Brennan, 59, was born in the Bronx and grew up in Lindenhurst, LI. He was ordained as a priest in the Diocese of Rockville Centre on Long Island in 1989.
The diocese serves approximately 1.5 million Catholics in the boroughs of Queens and Brooklyn. DiMarzio was appointed bishop by Pope St. John Paul II back in 2003. He submitted a letter of resignation upon turning 75 back in 2019 under church law. The pontiff formally accepted the resignation prior to appointing Brennan.
“The Church which ‘goes forth’ is a community of missionary disciples who take the first step, who are involved and supportive, who bear fruit and rejoice,” Brennan said in a statement issued by the diocese.
“An evangelizing community knows that the Lord has taken the initiative, he has loved us first, and therefore we can move forward, boldly take the initiative, go out to others, seek those who have fallen away, stand at the crossroads and welcome the outcast.”
There were 45 bishops, including two cardinals, more than 300 priests and 100 deacons in attendance for the celebration.
Following tradition, Bishop Brennan knocked on the doors of the cathedral and was let in by the rector who received the new bishop, offering him a crucifix to be kissed, and the aspergillum, the liturgical implement used to sprinkle holy water. The bishop then sprinkled himself and those present.
The Mass then began with Cardinal Dolan greeting the people and inviting Archbishop Pierre to read an apostolic letter. After the reading, Brennan showed the letter to the College of Consultors, the diocese chancellor, the curia and then members of the congregation.
Brennan then sat in the Cathedra, the Bishop’s teaching chair, and was presented with his crozier, or a hooked staff. The Cathedra now bears Brennan’s coat of arms.
Afterward, he greeted various representatives of the diocese, both clergy and laity.
