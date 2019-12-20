Digging for a fix in S. Ozone Park mess

The cause of the Thanksgiving night sewage mess in South Ozone Park is still a mystery.

In a scene out of a mine-disaster movie, crews are excavating by hand to get to a waste pipe buried more than 40 feet beneath the Belt Parkway.

Mechanical shovels are standing by to remove dirt from the hole directly under the 150th Street bridge that connects the neighborhood to the industrial area surrounding JFK International Airport.

But the work is too intricate to allow the big machines to dig, said officials.

To avoid causing more damage by disturbing a network of water mains and drainage pipes located above the waste pipe, crews of four to six men are working with shovels, around the clock, to get to the trouble spot.

Determining the cause of the horrendous backup is crucial to the cleanup. City Comptroller Scott Stringer cannot release funds to get rehab work started or replace residents’ water heaters, washing machines and the like until authorities know what is to blame.

Homeowners still trying to recover from the disastrous sewer backup last month got a bad scare last weekend when two days of steady rain caused more basement flooding.

But it turned out to be the chronic drainage problem the neighborhood has suffered through for years, according to Kari White, head of the 149th Street Civic Association, which has been coordinating relief efforts.

The smell of sewage — though not as strong as it was — still permeates the 40-square block area bounded by Baisley Pond Park and the Van Wyck Expressway on the east and west, and Rockaway Boulevard and the Belt Parkway on the north and south.

An elaborate bypass system to take sewage around the blocked pipe to a treatment plant on the south side of the Belt is “just a Band-Aid,” said White

Mobile pumps are stationed at open manholes on most street corners.

James Pinchback is among scores of residents still living in nearby hotels.

“I can get back in, but we can’t live there,” he said of his home on Inwood Street at 130th Avenue.

“There’s basically nothing in my basement.”

He has been waiting for three weeks for a replacement hot water heater and new boiler.

Most of Pinchback’s family’s clothes and much of their furniture have been carted away in the cleanup after the spill.

“It’s a mess, isn’t it?” Pinchback asked sadly.