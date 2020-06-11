Rather than celebrating Pride Month with parades and festivals, members of the LGBTQ+ community have joined the protests calling for an end to police brutality, especially in the cases targeting black Americans that have dominated the first two weeks of June.
“It’s not coincidental,” City Councilman Daniel Dromm (D-Jackson Heights) said. “Police brutality has been traditionally used against marginalized communities ... We stand united with the movement because we recognize that connection. We’ve got to continue to support each other.”
Dromm, who came out publicly in 1992, noted that many of the issues queer folks suffered from in 1969, the year of the Stonewall Riots, are the same issues black Americans face today. Similarly to the events of the past two weeks, the LGBTQ+ community fought back with protests.
“Stonewall was a riot. It was a riot against police brutality and corruption,” said Dromm, linking the Black Lives Matter movement and the pride movement. “To paraphrase Martin Luther King, Jr., there’s no justice if no one’s free.”
Though the rioting and looting have slowed down in the city, nonviolent rallies and marches have continued, attended by diverse protesters rallying for change. The LGBTQ+ community has been a large presence.
“I think a lot of people forget that it’s people of color who started those riots. They were the ones who were often targeted by police and so it’s no surprise today that black trans lives are still being attacked. Black queer people, people of color in general,” said Alma, who marched on June 4 from Cunningham Park to Queens Borough Hall as part of the “Let Us Breathe” demonstration.
Alma, a member of the LGBTQ+ community, carried a “Black Trans Lives Matter” sign attached to a rainbow flag, the symbol for the gay community.
She said that the timing of the protests during Pride Month serves as a reminder that her freedom was not won easily or peacefully.
“People are always partying and are so excited that, yeah, we’re free, but not all of us are and there’s still so many issues that have to be addressed,” Alma continued. “Even for some people in the queer community, we don’t always understand each of our different struggles, but it’s so important for us to support each other while we figure what it is that is right for ourselves and for the people around us.”
One of the black queer leaders Alma referred to was Marsha P. Johnson, whom many regard as the individual who threw the first brick at Stonewall, and who happened to be a good friend of a fellow marcher last Thursday, donning a T-shirt with an illustration of Johnson’s face.
“Marsha P. Johnson and I struck up a friendship because she always remembered my name,” said the protester and self-identified gay activist also named Marsha. “Back then the only place you could be yourself was on Christopher Street [in Greenwich Village] ... She was definitely a fixture and gave other people the courage to come out.”
Marsha, who had protested for gay rights following the 1969 Stonewall Riots, said the movement was no different than the Black Lives Matter movement happening now.
“I’m so tired of this s--t,” she said, displaying a sign that said exactly that. “We’re all the same, we’re all connected, we’re all one, and until we get that this stuff is going to continue to go on and it just breaks my heart.”
The LGBT Network, based in Queens, released a statement at the beginning of June calling on the community to join the fight for justice, a battle they are far too familiar with.
“It actually was a few trans women who threw the first brick [at Stonewall], saying we’re not going to take this anymore,” said President and CEO David Kilmnick. “Half a century later, we’re still fighting back just to have the right to be, whether it’s LGBT, immigrant, black, safety of women in this country — there are a lot of parallels between these movements.”
Kilmnick noted that protesting is only the start of change and now is the turning point to transfer the energy into legislative reform.
“How do we take the energy and enthusiasm in the community and turn it into long-term change? That is vote, vote, vote!” Kimnick said. “Everybody needs to get out and vote. When we put the right people in office that are behind these reforms and changes is how we achieve real structural reform.”
