As kids, many baby boomers may have chosen frosted cereal while watching Saturday morning cartoons. In a college dorm it was pizza and macaroni and cheese — the real stuff from the box with the orange powder — while lounging around studying for midterms and finals.
But experts say that even the wealthiest, best-educated generation needs to make concessions to age when it comes to diet and exercise.
“Proper nutrition is vital as you age to maintain your health, weight and energy levels,” said Amanda Graffeo, a registered dietitian and nutritionist at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center’s Medisys outpatient clinic. “You need proper nutrition to keep your organs functioning, for strong bones and lean muscle mass.”
And while Graffeo said osteoporosis, which makes the bones brittle, is a concern in itself, it is not the only one.
“Strong bones and lean muscle mass are important because as we age we are at increased risk for falls because of increased balance and stability issues,” she said.
Calcium and vitamin D, she said, are important.
Fatty fish such as salmon are high in vitamin D, while Greek yogurt and low-fat milk and cheeses supply calcium. Dark green vegetables such as kale contain it as well.
Graffeo said yellow fruits and vegetables such as sweet potatoes, carrots and cantaloupe help offset the effects of vision, which can start to decline as people age.
She also said proper hydration and sufficient fiber in one’s diet aid in overall health and nutrition. They also help keeping a person regular as their digestive systems slow down over time.
“Fiber helps with digestion and weight,” she said. “I recommend three or four servings of fiber a day such as whole grain bread, brown rice, quinoa — make sure it says ‘whole grain.’”
Drinking water, she said, sometimes must be a conscious effort.
“You lose sensitivity,” she said. “Your senses of smell and taste decline. You may not sense thirst anymore.” Graffeo said she recommends seniors keep water bottles with them, using sugar-free additives such as Crystal Light for flavor.
Seniors should be aware that as the sense of taste decreases, they might be less able to taste salt that already is in or on certain foods, and begin adding more than they should for a healthy diet.
“That can lead to high blood pressure,” she said, adding that other spices, herbs and seasonings can be flavorful substitutes.
Omega 3 fatty acids, which fight some types of cancer, heart disease and rheumatoid arthritis, can be found in tuna, salmon, walnuts, flax and chia seeds.
A balanced meal should include protein from lean meat, fish, beans, legumes, nuts ,nut butter and fruit; plus carbohydrates from grains, bread and cereal.
“And you should have five servings a day of fruits and vegetables,” Graffeo said.
A key to a healthy diet, she said, is being a careful, educated shopper.
“Look for whole grains — look at the labels,” she said. “To avoid high blood pressure, look for products that have less than five grams of sodium and saturated fat per serving.”
And while medical needs change and increase as people get older, Graffeo stresses not neglecting continuing dental care.
“As we age, teeth can break or our jaws can be come painful,” she said. “That can affect what we eat. Some people lose weight and they realize they just needed their teeth fixed.”
Exercise, Graffeo said, goes hand-in-hand with a healthy diet.
“That helps with strength, balance and mobility,” she said. “But make sure a physician has cleared you to exercise.”
She said 30 minutes per day is recommended, even if someone wants to break that down to three 10-minute sessions a day.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on its website says it is important that older adults pick activities they enjoy and that match their abilities.
‘That will help ensure that you stick with them,” the CDC said.
The agency says physical activity has immediate health benefits “including better sleep and less anxiety. It also helps reduce your risk of getting serious illnesses such as heart disease, type II diabetes and depression.”
The website recommends trying a variety of activities as a way to make exercise more enjoyable and reduce the risk of injury.
“Regular physical activity is still safe and good for you even if you have problems doing normal daily activities, such as climbing stairs or walking,” according to the CDC. “Lots of things count. And it all adds up. Find what works for you.”
The web page said that if an illness or injury requires a senior to stop exercising for a period of time to be sure to start again at a lower level and slowly work back up to a normal level of activity.
To get to and stay at a healthy weight, the CDC recommends the equivalent of 150 minutes per week, such as 30 minutes a day, five days a week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity.
“Keep in mind that you may need to do more activity or reduce the number of calories you eat to get to your desired weight,” the government cautions.
While Graffeo cited dietary tools for helping mobility and balance, the CDC says “multicomponent” is essential as well.
A senior couple taking a walk in the park, in the agency’s example, is combining aerobic activity with balance training and muscle-strengthening.
“As part of their weekly physical activity, older adults should do multicomponent physical activity to improve physical function and decrease the risk of falls or injury from a fall.”
The CDC says even little things like walking, lifting weights and balance training by incorporating walking backwards or sideways or by standing on one foot — with a wall or something to hold or lean on nearby — can be done in the home or in a group setting.
Balance activities, the site continues, can improve the ability to resist forces within or outside of the body that cause falls.
“Fall prevention programs that include balance training and other exercises to improve activities of daily living can also significantly reduce the risk of injury, such as bone fractures, if a fall does occur.”
Strengthening muscles of the back, abdomen and legs also improves balance.
The full article on CDC recommendations for physical activity and other information for seniors can be found online at cdc.gov/physicalactivity/basics/adding-pa/activities-olderadults.htm.
